The Masked Singer: The Top Three Revealed
Originally posted on May 18, 2022 @ 10:42 pm
The Masked Singer: The Top Three Revealed
First Place
“FIREFLY” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/sNSG9C4Dmoo
“FIREFLY” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/uDe33MMGz5I
Second Place
“RINGMASTER” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/IRtf4pwYYs4
“RINGMASTER” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/VxEZ-uYOK4Y
Third Place
“PRINCE” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/mMk0KWk_O9Y
“PRINCE” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/1dcm422bD30
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]