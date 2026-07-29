Big Brother 28 Recap for 7/29/2026

On the last episode of CBS’s Big Brother 28, Kamu won HOH and made big plans to target Jason.

Devens won the Diamond Power of Veto.

Mallory, Lyric and La Trice were put on the block, with Lyric being the pawn so Jason can be backdoored.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother 28.

None of the nominees are happy about being on the block, so Kamu tries to do damage control to get back in their good graces. He leads Mallory to believe that she is safe and that the actual target is Jason, but doesn’t tell her that getting rid of her is plan B.

Lyric cries over being on the block and without Rome, so she cries and cuddles with Mallory, the only person she trusts.

Devens plans on using his Diamond POV at a future date since he thinks Kamu’s plan will work. He also plans on throwing people off the scent so they don’t know he has the power—or that he was chosen for the BB Time Machine at all. Only Dee knows what is going on and she is in on helping him with this plan.

Angela thinks that Devens won and thinks it is good game play for him to pretend to not have the power.

Kamu worries that Jason may have the power.

Jason promises to keep Mallory safe if he wins POV. However, he really isn’t sure if he wants to do this and Mallory thinks he is probably full of it.

Mallory, Kamu, Lyric, La Trice, Haley and Jason (via La Trice) are all competing. Kamu is not happy since Jason was the one person he didn’t want competing.

Jason tries to make every nominee believe he will save them, but the truth of the matter is he is just telling them what they want to hear. He also makes a plan with Kamu to try and figure out what to do if he wins, which is whatever Kamu tells him.

Then, he goes around trying to tell others his plans, so Melody runs to tell Kamu about what he said.

Kamu is not happy that Jason lied to his face and says Jason better not win POV.

POV time! The competitors are dresses in ballet outfits. They will dance with pickles for one minute, grab a pickleball racket and hit balls. The last one standing will win POV.

Mallory vs. La Trice: Mallory wins.

Jason vs. Kamu: Kamu wins.

Haley vs. Lyric: Lyric wins.

Mallory vs. Kamu: Mallory wins.

Lyric vs. Mallory: Lyric wins and gets the POV.

Jason is not happy with how things are going and wants to start turning people against each other to save himself.

Needless to say, no one is buying what he is selling.

Chuk gets wind of this and makes sure everyone knows what Jason is doing, making him an even bigger target.

Tea party time. Mallory is hosting it, complete with snacks for everyone, even the have-nots. The party starts off fun and sweet, with Kamu congratulating Lyric and saying he loves working with them all….but then it turns into him calling out Jason for his gameplay lies.

La Trice says that Jason never promised her anything and then Jason calls everyone out for their own lies, reminding them that this is Big Brother, after all!

La Trice wonders why people think she is a big threat since she never won anything.

Kamu and Jason continue to fight, with the latter saying that he is just playing the game and at least get to jury.

Dee thinks this fight might work in her favor and all but has her popcorn out watching the fight. Everyone else has mirrored what the?—looks on their faces.

Jason and Devens then get into it…..much to Kamu’s delight. Jason is mad not only about Kamu blowing up his game, but for ruining Mallory’s tea party.

Jason wakes everyone up by banging a tea kettle like he is Sheldon Cooper playing bongos, telling them all that tea will be spilled! He then tattles on everyone in the house about everything they are doing, mostly just succeeding in annoying everyone.

Lyric uses the POV on herself. Jason is put on the block.

Who will win BB Blockbuster? Will Jason continue to spill the tea and channel other Big Bang Theory characters? Who will get evicted? Did we all just forget about the Drew and Melody love connection?

These questions, and many others, will be answered tomorrow night on Big Brother 28!