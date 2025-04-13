American Song Contest Finale Recap for 5/9/2022
American Song Contest Finale Recap for 5/9/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 9, 2022 @ 10:13 pm

  • It is so hard to believe we are at the finale!
  • The top ten are: Tyler Braden, Riker Lynch, Allen Stone, Jordan Smith AleXa, Ni/Co, Chloe Fredericks, Grant Noche, Michael Bolton and Tenelle.
  • Each finalist performs their song one last time to try and win over America’s votes and vie for the honor of being ASC’s first winner.
  • I am impressed with each and every one of these performances and literally have no idea how America is going to choose a winner.
  • Snoop Dogg mentoring each contestant also makes me really happy. He seems to really love these contestants and it is very sweet.
  • Jimmie Allen is always such a delight to listen to…I am so glad he has made it big since his Idol days and I cannot wait to hear more from him in the future.
  • This points system is confusing AF. However, Tyler and Allen seem to be in the head so far.
  • Okay, so it seems as if each region is giving points to each singer and the top point earner is put in the lead.
  • Tyler and Allen are still neck and neck.
  • Now Jordan is gaining on them!
  • It seems like either Allen or Tyler are going to win at this point.
  • What happens if there is a tie between the singers? Do they have a sing off?
  • Allen is in the lead thanks to the jury votes, but we still need to see how America voted!

America’s Votes Combined w/ Jury points:

  • Riker–503
  • Tenelle–366
  • Grant–366
  • Michael–338
  • Chloe–267
  • Alexa–710
  • Ni/Co–285
  • Jordan–407
  • Tyler–251
  • Allen–359

ALEXA FROM OKLAHOMA WINS!!! MAZEL TOV! CONGRATULATIONS! YAY!

That’s it for this season! Thanks for following!

