Big Brother 28 Recap for 7/23/2026

On the last episode of CBS’s Big Brother 28, Devens won POV and took Lyric off the block. Rome was backdoored and named the replacement nom, making him the number one target to be evicted.

Jason and Angela made up after their fight but are still sore with each other.

In order to protect themselves, Lyric and Rome staged a breakup, which leave many wondering if it is real or a ruse.

La Trice and Rome ended up having beef, making up, but the trust between them is gone.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother 28.

Now we are preparing for the BB Blockbuster, followed by the second eviction of the season. Julie Chen Moonves reminds us that the guests have been in the house for seventeen days and recaps the week.

Lyric is trying to get houseguests to keep Rome in the house.

Devens plans on targeting Rome but will be okay if Rome ends up winning the BB Blockbuster and Jason goes home.

Melody thinks she might have the votes to stay but is still uncertain where she stands with anyone. However, she thinks Rome being on the block may save her. It at least seems like Drew is on her side.

Jason compares this to a Brokeback Mountain situation.

Rome is happy Lyric is off the block, but sad that he is on the block. He plans on winning BB Blockbuster but also getting allies to save him just in case.

Dee realizes there is a budding romance between Melody and Drew and plots to break them apart, namely, targeting Melody and planning on getting her out of the house. She is also unhappy with Drew trying to run the house.

Mallory wants Rome to stay because he plans on getting rid of the big targets, so she tries to recruit Barrett to help her save him.

Drew and Barrett make a final two deal and also seem to want to keep Rome?

BB Blockbuster time! They have to get the same pieces of pirate booty in the same place first without putting them on the ground.

Jason quickly wins and is off the block.

Now it is either Rome or Melody going home. They both give their final pleas to stay before everyone puts in their votes for eviction.

Taylor chooses to evict Melody.

Jason chooses to evict Rome.

Yash chooses to evict Rome.

Dee chooses to evict Rome.

Angela chooses to evict Rome.

Barrett chooses to evict Rome.

Lyric chooses to evict Rome (!).

Mallory chooses to evict Rome.

Drew chooses to evict Rome.

La Trice chooses to evict Rome.

Haley chooses to evict Rome.

Chuk chooses to evict Rome.

Kamu chooses to evict Rome.

In a 12-1 vote, Rome is evicted from the Big Brother Household. No hugs, but he says he is in love with Lyric. Cheers all around as he leaves….and then there are hugs after all.

Oddly, Rome is flattered Devens thought he was strong enough to be taken down and is happy Jason won.

He is shocked Taylor was the only one to vote to keep him and he is grateful for her loyalty.

As for Lyric, he is in love and Julie is invited to the wedding….and Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You should be their song.

After the goodbye messages from the houseguests…..Rome says goodbye.

The celebrity guest on Big Brother Unlocked is ROSS MATHEWS!!!!! WOOT WOOT. He loves this season so far and thinks it is living up to the expect the unexpected and isn’t sure who should win yet.

All the BB Time Capsule punishments and powers will be revealed tomorrow.

What will happen now that Lyric lost her love? Who will win HOH? Who will win BB Time Capsule? What will the power or punishment be for the winner?

These questions, and many others, will be answered Sunday night on Big Brother 28!