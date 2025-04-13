Billboard and Amazon Take on Coachella

On Saturday, April 12, Billboard and Amazon teamed up with comedian/musical improviser Reggie Watts to present “MuSick: Live from Reggie Watts’ Couch,” a special activation and event with Amazon Pharmacy and Amazon One Medical during weekend one of Coachella.

The activation was based on a simple premise: Amazon is making healthcare less painful. When Watts woke up on festival day feeling awful, he turned to Amazon One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy to chat with his care team and get his meds delivered even while he’s traveling. Feeling inspired by this stress-free turn of events, he wondered what else might be possible. Reggie rolled out – literally – taking his motorized couch on a spin around Palm Springs and blasting his one-of-a-kind “MuSick” for all to hear. He eventually pulled up at the Ace Hotel where festival-goers got to have their own wellness-inspired experience with Reggie’s “sick” beats serving as their soundtrack, and a DJ set from special guest NEIL FRANCES.

Hundreds of guests attended the celebration, creating a social media buzz that reverberated throughout the festival.

The event space served as an extension of Reggie’s living room, making guests feel as though they were attending a house party he was hosting just for them. Reggie’s unique sounds filled the “house,” featuring his signature fusion of beatboxing, and genre-bending improvisation. Seamlessly blending elements of funk, electronic, hip-hop, and humor, Reggie created a sonic experience that was as unpredictable as it was unforgettable. At one point, he freestyled hilarious rhymes about couches, feeling sick, and getting better—turning his own journey of 32 illnesses and their cures into a musical narrative. His one-of-a-kind “MuSick” was equal parts musicality and mischief, driven by spontaneity, soul, and just the right amount of surrealism.

Party-goers were treated to specialty cocktails and mocktails including aptly named beverages like the Sinus Spritz, MuSick Margarita, Cougha-colada, Thirst Aid, and Placebo Effect, as well as cold pressed juices from the wellness bar. Branded misters were also on-hand to help festival-goers fight off the desert heat.

Learn more about the healthcare options offered by Amazon.