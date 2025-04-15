Leverage: Redemption Preview

In Season 3 of LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION the team pits themselves against a power broker stealing the clean water and turning it into dirty money, fight against a mayor who’s the judge and jury of his small town, outrun a mark who’s finally caught up with them mid-con, outhustle a pool hustler with a side business in international extortion, and bring down an industrialist exploiting child labor. All this while dodging an intricate plan of vengeance from a past enemy and working through the fallout of their personal relationships. But, no matter what, when someone needs help, they provide … Leverage.

LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION stars Gina Bellman as Sophie Deveraux, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodgeas Alec Hardison.