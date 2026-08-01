Sopranos Star Vincent Pastore Passes Away at 80

Sad news for the world of entertainment this afternoon. Vincent Pastore, who is best known for playing the role of Big Pussy on The Sopranos has died. He was 80 years old.

TMZ was the first to report the news. According to the outlet, he was found dead in his Bronx home by his friend Stephen Villano after not being heard from in several days.

No cause of death has been reported as of press time.

Vincent also appeared in several other projects, including Celebrity Apprentice, Goodfellas, Black Roses and Yellowjackets.

Prior to his acting career, Vincent served in the United States Navy.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.