ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for A Little Slap and Tickle

The episode opens with Abishola and Bob packing up Dele’s pre-med stuff. Bob thinks she is overreacting, but quickly changes his mind when she gives him a look.

Later on, they join, Douglas, Christina, Ebun,Dottie, Tunde and Olu discuss alternative career options for Dele. The twins try to make the adults see that Dele should have a say in his career, but everyone else thinks they can make a decision for him.

However, Bob points out that education isn’t what it used to be, leading to a new set of arguments.

The next day, Bob talks to Goodwin and Kofo about the situation with Dele. However, they seem to be more on Abishola’s side, thinking that Americans are too soft with their kids.

At the hospital, Kemi and Abishola are chatting when Gloria comes in with cookies to make Abishola feel better. She doesn’t want the cookies and says she needs to move on from the situation. Gloria insists that she eat the cookies. She finally agrees, but says oatmeal raisin isn’t her favorite.

At home, Dele talks to Tayo about his career dilemma. Tayo insists he become an engineer, which doesn’t make Dele feel better. He ends up going to visit Christina, who hugs him, despite being sweaty from a workout.

That night, Dottie is scrolling through a dating app when Christina calls, saying Dele is with her and doing okay. She seems more happy that he chose her to run away to rather than the fact that he ran away.

Dottie says she saw Dele run, but had no idea where he went. Bob is upset that she knew and didn’t say anything. He wants to tell Abishola, but Dottie says not to say anything because it would ruin date night.

Christina does a cleansing ritual with Dele to help him clam down….even though they both hate the taste of matcha. He ends up asking her for advice on how to handle being a disappointment after leaving the company. She ends up scaring him with her fantasies of dealing with Dottie, but offers to read his tarot cards.

Bob and Abishola are on their date night. She still wonders what it could have been if he had become a doctor and admits she will miss him as a study buddy. Bob lets it slip that Dele is with Christina, which leads to her storming out of the restaurant.

Christina reads Dele’s cards and he begins to feel better….until Bob and Abishola arrive. She is angry, but finally admits she is proud of Dele. He says he needs a break to just be himself and Abishola agrees that they will not talk about the future for two weeks.

As they leave, Abishola tells Christina she is a good auntie, making her very happy.

The episode ends with the trio coming home and Dottie getting caught lying about Dele’s whereabouts.