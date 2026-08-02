OWN Announces August 2026 Programming

OWN AUGUST 2026 PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

BELLE COLLECTIVE

New Episodes: Fridays at 8pm ET/PT

The Belles are back, reclaiming Friday nights with all-new episodes of OWN’s hit series Belle Collective. Kerri Paul, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Selena Johnson and Tambra Cheri return as the dynamic group of powerhouse entrepreneurs redefining what it means to be a modern Southern belle, balancing ambition, family and friendship in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Reunion Pt. 2: Threesome’s a Crowd” – Premieres Friday, August 7 at 8pm ET/PT

Description: TBD

HEART & HUSTLE: HOUSTON

New Episodes: Saturdays at 8pm ET/PT

In season two of OWN’s Heart & Hustle: Houston, the sisterhood confronts emotional reckonings and shifting alliances, all while doubling down on their drive to build empires and secure lasting success. Chloe Cooke, La’Torria Lemon, LeBrina Jackson, Muneera Page, Roe Grady-Pichardo and Alaina Saulsberry are facing the aftermath of an explosive fallout that finds the women divided into opposing factions. Amid the personal turmoil, the women remain relentless in their pursuits, balancing ambition, entrepreneurship and the pressures of life in one of the country’s most competitive cities.

“Episode 118 Title TBD” – Premieres Saturday, 8/1 at 8pm ET/PT

Description: TBD

“Episode 119 Title TBD” – Premieres Saturday, 8/8 at 8pm ET/PT

Description: TBD

PUT A RING ON IT: CHEATHAB

New Episodes: Fridays at 8pm ET/PT

Couples test their relationships by dating other people to see if they’re truly ready to commit. With guidance from Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, they confront their deepest fears and desires to ultimately decide whether to put a ring on it or move on.

“Ex Appeal”- Premieres Friday, August 7 at 9pm ET/PT

It’s the women’s turn to revisit their past and go on dates with the men they cheated on their current partner with. Dominique’s date shows up in very unique attire, Mia gets serenaded, and Mimi stirs up drama when she brings her date home.

“In Love With Two Women” – Premieres Friday, August 14 at 8pm ET/PT

The women continue dating outside their relationships while also confronting their partner’s exes face-to-face. One man admits he still loves his ex, Mia regrets a big decision, and Dominique loses her temper while encountering someone from Travis’ past.

“The Breaking Point” – Premieres Friday, August 21 at 8pm ET/PT

A secret from a recent date sends shockwaves through the house and sparks tension in therapy. As the men head out on dates, boundaries blur, tempers flare, and a shocking confrontation at the house leaves one couple on the brink.

“The Mixer” – Premieres Friday, August 28 at 8pm ET/PT

Dr. Stacii helps Dominique understand her behavior after she crashes out over Travis’ ex. A rooftop pool party mixer proves challenging for the couples when they are all on separate dates at the same time.

IYANLA: THE INSIDE FIX

New Episodes: Saturdays at 8pm ET/PT

IYANLA Returns! “The Grandparent Phenomenon” – Premieres Saturday, August 15 at 8pm ET/PT

Iyanla Vanzant presents new lessons on grandparents raising their grandchildren through the lens of generational pain, parental avoidance, and wounds of love, revisiting the story of “delinquent daughter” Dominique.

“The Connection Between Love and Money” – Premieres Saturday, August 22 at 8pm ET/PT

Iyanla revisits her time with lottery winner Marie for a renewed lesson on how to deal with broken patterns of love and scarcity, emotional emptiness, and how true wealth comes from deep spiritual healing, something no amount of money can buy.

“Only as Sick as Your Secrets” – Premieres Saturday, August 29 at 8pm ET/PT

Iyanla revisits “Fix My Toxic Obsession,” shedding new light on the temporary “fix” of cosmetic surgery and how it fails to heal the deeper spiritual wounds and trauma needed to truly recognize our beauty.

OWN MOVIES WE LOVE

OWN presents beloved all-time favorite movies every Thursday night in August.

WAITING TO EXHALE

Thursday, August 13 at 9pm ET/PT

1995 – Starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine

Follows four very different African-American women and their relationships with men.

MENACE II SOCIETY

Thursday, August 20 at 9pm ET/PT

1993 – Starring Tyrin Turner, Larenz Tate, June Kyoto Lu

This urban nightmare chronicles several days after the graduation of young street hustler as he attempts to escape the rigors and temptations of the Watts, California ghetto in search of a better life.

LEAN ON ME

Thursday, August 27 at 9pm ET/PT

1989 – Starring Morgan Freeman, Beverly Todd, Robert Guillaume

The dedicated but tyrannical Joe Clark is appointed the principal of a decaying inner-city school he is determined to improve by any and all means.