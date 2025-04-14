Smurfs Higher Love Music Video Released

NEW YORK, NY (April 14, 2025) – Today, marks the premiere of the official music video for “Higher Love” by DESI TRILL featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi. “Higher Love” is the first single from the Paramount Animations’ SMURFS Movie Soundtrack via Roc Nation Distribution.

Watch the “Higher Love” official music video HERE .

“Higher Love” music video made its global broadcast premiere on NickMusic, MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards. The music video, directed by Maya Table, edited by Mikey Rare, and produced by Claudia Rivas, gives a first glimpse inside the highly anticipated forthcoming full length feature film.

Pre-save SMURFS Movie Soundtrack HERE .

ABOUT SMURFS:

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. SMURFS features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. Watch the official trailer for Smurfs HERE.

ABOUT DESI TRILL:

The world is opening up to new music like never before. As the musical landscape in South Asia continues to expand with newer artists, varied genres and diverse sounds catering to audiences with different musical tastes and dialects, two veterans of music Shabz Naqvi and Ty Ty Smith are the founders behind a groundbreaking new music company DESI TRILL. What sets DESI TRILL apart from other labels is its endeavor to create a new music genre, one that hasn’t been explored by anyone in the past. The innovative blend of Hip Hop, R&B and the dynamic essence of South Asian (Desi) music will give listeners a genre that’s not only captivating but also transformative. It’s a mindset and a home to the next generation, everyone is invited. Distributed globally by Universal Music Group, DESI TRILL is launched at a time when desi music’s popularity is at its zenith, with millions of die hard fans. All whilst the sound of hip-hop is celebrating over fifty years of influencing culture across the globe. DESI TRILL envisions a future where South Asian artists gain widespread recognition on grand stages, embracing cultural heritage while pushing musical boundaries. As the company tagline proudly states… BROWN IS EVERYWHERE.