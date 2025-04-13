Two to One Sneak Peek

London, UK: Tull Stories is delighted to share the new UK poster and trailer for Natja Brunckhorst’s Two To One (Zwei Zu Eins). Following its UK Premiere at Glasgow Film Festival, where it was voted runner up in the Audience Award, Two To One will be in UK cinemas from 2nd May.

A light-hearted ensemble comedy about friendship, community, love and capitalism, Natja Brunckhorst’s Two To One is set in the long, hot East German summer of 1990.

Maren (Sandra Hüller), Robert (Max Riemelt) and Volker (Ronald Zehrfeld) have known and loved each other since childhood. In the final weeks before reunification and with Germany about to change forever, the trio stumble across a fortune in soon-to-be-worthless East German currency, left to rot in Government storage.

With just days to work out what to do with this unexpected windfall before it becomes useless, the three assemble the friends and neighbours living in their crumbling apartment block and together hatch an elaborate plan to exchange the cash for goods – outwitting the incoming Westerners and their capitalism before time runs out.

But can a community previously living under strict socialist values handle this sudden wealth…?

Two To One features stand-out performances from Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest, Toni Erdmann), Max Riemelt (Berlin Syndrome, Sense8,) and Ronald Zehrfeld (Phoenix, Barbara).

The film was produced by Row Pictures and Zischlermann Filmproduktion, in co-production with ZDF and in cooperation with Arte and Lichtblick Film- und Fernsehproduktion. Two To One will be released in the UK with support from the German Films Distribution Support funding program.