The Masked Singer: Two Eliminations, One Advances to Finale
Recaps

Jules Lavallee

Originally posted on May 4, 2022 @ 10:34 pm

Tonight, two more celebrities went home on The Masked Singer.

It was a tough competition, but in the end, we sadly had to say goodbye to Space Bunny and Queen Cobras. The Prince will be moving on to the finale in just a few short weeks.

Check out the identities of the eliminated acts below:

“QUEEN COBRAS” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/pgSZ8LAqcBk

“QUEEN COBRAS” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/FaeSJkFXYww

 

“SPACE BUNNY” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/7s4mnLk2Ewg

“SPACE BUNNY” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/H-sB5-iKr0M

