The Masked Singer: Two Eliminations, One Advances to Finale

Tonight, two more celebrities went home on The Masked Singer.

It was a tough competition, but in the end, we sadly had to say goodbye to Space Bunny and Queen Cobras. The Prince will be moving on to the finale in just a few short weeks.

Check out the identities of the eliminated acts below:

