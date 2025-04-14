ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Big Secret

The episode opens with Tom drinking a smoothie Lew made him from grass in his mom’s backyard. This puts him in a bad mood since he is worried about the tournament.

They both wonder where Archie is since he is not at work. Lew says he has to clear his browser history if he doesn’t show up to work.

Tom goes to check on Archie, who is home, all depressed since Helen ghosted him. He plays the sax in his pjs as he tells Tom about the situation. Tom, for his part, says everything is fine and tells him to get a move on. Archie continues to play, so Tom again pushes him to get going.

At the bowling alley, Tom is trying to practice, but Archie is still brooding. Tom and Lew try to get him to focus, but no avail.

Helen, Tia and Jen are working on the home salon. They are excited about the progress, even though Helen is being snarky. Jen is impressed with Helen’s work and she says she learned a lot when her husband died.

Tom comes home to ask Helen about why she is ghosting Archie, which causes a fight because he is making it about himself. The tension continues until after dinner, when he and Jen are still talking about it.

Helen is listening at the door and lets them know Archie is married. This causes Tom to go to the alley and fight with Archie, who doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

Jen, for her part, talks to Helen about the situation. Helen admits to snooping and says she won’t talk to another woman’s husband. She also admits that things were moving to the next level and she was getting scared.

Tom takes Archie to see his ex Loretta, which scares him, especially when they run into the woman herself. The three of them talk and Archie officially gets divorced.

Archie goes to apologize to Helen and they make up. They seal the deal by getting bear claws, while Jen and Tom make up as well.

The episode ends with Jen and Tom eating breakfast when Archie and Helen walk in after their night together.