Celebrity Spotlight: Taylor Napier

Taylor Napier discusses his role in the latest season of “Wheel of Time,” highlighting the deeper exploration of his character, Maxim. The season features an intense opening action sequence, grief, and a significant battle. Napier faced challenges in portraying grief authentically and managing the physical demands of the role. He relates to Maxim’s humor and openness. Napier’s favorite scene involves a playful reconnection between Maxim and Alana. He expresses interest in working with fellow cast members like Kate Fleetwood and Lia Costa. Napier also mentions upcoming projects, including a TV show with Octavia Spencer and an audio drama about Apollo 11.