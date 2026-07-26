On the last episode of CBS’s Big Brother 28, Jason won the BB Blockbuster and was taken off the block. Rome was evicted from the Big Brother household and declared his love for Lyric.

Drew and Melody’s own showmance began to heat up.

Angela’s BB Time Capsule punishment is coming to an end and someone else will be given a power of punishment.

Devens is done with his HOH reign, meaning someone else will take over, causing possible alliance shifts.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother 28.

Lyric swears she didn’t vote to keep Rome, while Taylor vows to keep the fact that she voted to evict Melody to herself.

Barrett worries about where he stands with his alliance, while Drew thinks he is okay with most of the houseguests.

Melody doesn’t trust Jason and says as much to Mallory. However, when he walks into the room, Mallory…..goes on a rant about how this isn’t Disneyland and they are there to play Big Brother?

Angela’s punishment is finally over. She is thrilled and determined to keep playing to win.

HOH comp time! It is titled Wrestlegasm 85 and has a wrestling theme. They will watch a showdown, answer questions and the last person standing will win HOH.

Dee and Taylor are eliminated first, followed by Chuk, Drew, Jason, Melody, Angela, Dee, Haley, La Trice, Barrett, Mallory, Lyric and Yash, giving Kamu the HOH win!

Mallory and Jason are worried about being put on the block, while Barrett feels pretty confident about staying safe.

Kamu indeed wants to target Mallory and Jason since he thinks they are threats.

Dee is thrilled and thinks that Kamu should target Drew. She discusses this with Angela and they wonder if he voted against Melody. However, they wonder if this should be a future plan since it might seem a bit too out of left field to Kamu.

La Trice also seems to be a target since she has yet to talk game with Kamu.

Mallory and Kamu talk, with her saying she would put Dee, Devens and Jason on the block….and it seems like she also wants Angela up? However, she doesn’t realize this can come back to bite her since Kamu is in an alliance with him.

Lyric also talks to Kamu and downplays her relationship with Rome in order to get in his good graces. She makes it seem like she is kind of into him, leading to him telling her she is safe.

Melody asks Drew to eat tater tots with her and he will let her know. They both think a showmance is a bad idea….but still have a bit of a love connection going on.

Devens wins the BB Time Machine and gets the Diamond POV power! He can remove someone from the chopping block AND choose who goes up….sometime in the next six weeks.

Dee is the only one who knows he has this power and is thrilled since this can help their gameplay.

Drew wants Kamu to put Jason up, but the plan is to backdoor Jason later on this week if the opportunity presents itself. Kamu tells Jason he is safe despite being a threat, but Jason thinks something in the buttermilk ain’t clean.

Kamu tells Lyric she will go on the block as a pawn in order to take out a big threat in the game. Needless to say, Lyric is not a happy bunny and tries to fight this, but Kamu assures her that this is only to make sure Jason is taken out.

Nomination time! Lyric, La Trice and Mallory are all on the block. They all vow to get off the block and then get revenge.

Who will win POV? Will Devens use his Diamond POV power? Will Lyric continue to pursue Kamu even though he betrayed her in order to remain a pawn? Will Jason really be backdoored?

These questions, and many others, will be answered Wednesday night on Big Brother 28!