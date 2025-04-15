And Just Like That Season 3 Preview
- Season three of the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, debuts THURSDAY, MAY 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. The 12-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays, concluding with the season finale on August 14.
- Logline: From executive producer Michael Patrick King, AND JUST LIKE THAT… follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema, and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City.
- Season 3 cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett.
- Season 3 credits: AND JUST LIKE THAT… is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and Susan Fales-Hill. The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.
