Big Brother 27 Season Schedule

BIG BROTHER returns with its biggest season ever, airing the most original hours of programming in 25 years since its 2000 debut through extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and the launch of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday nights throughout the season. The new season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) followed by a 90-minute Sunday episode Sunday, July 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.

In the 90-minute premiere of its 27th season, BIG BROTHER welcomes an all-new group of Houseguests into the BIG BROTHER House. Expect the unexpected with more hours than ever of BIG BROTHER this summer, and a season full of twists and turns. After its premiere, the series will air Wednesdays (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/delayed PT) expanded from its regular 60-minute episodes, followed by hour-long shows on Thursdays – featuring live evictions – and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/delayed PT).

Then get ready for BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED as three BB All-Stars offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access. Former Houseguests share firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their insider’s perspective every other Friday starting Friday, July 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

CBS SUMMER 2025 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

Thursdays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute 27thseason premiere July 10)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 17)

Sundays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute Sunday premiere July 13)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 20)

Wednesdays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute Wednesdays starting July 16)

Fridays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED (Premiere Friday, July 25 then airs every other week – Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Sept. 26)