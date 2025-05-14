Big Brother 27 Season Schedule
Big Brother 27 Season Schedule
BIG BROTHER returns with its biggest season ever, airing the most original hours of programming in 25 years since its 2000 debut through extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and the launch of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday nights throughout the season. The new season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) followed by a 90-minute Sunday episode Sunday, July 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.
In the 90-minute premiere of its 27th season, BIG BROTHER welcomes an all-new group of Houseguests into the BIG BROTHER House. Expect the unexpected with more hours than ever of BIG BROTHER this summer, and a season full of twists and turns. After its premiere, the series will air Wednesdays (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/delayed PT) expanded from its regular 60-minute episodes, followed by hour-long shows on Thursdays – featuring live evictions – and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/delayed PT).
Then get ready for BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED as three BB All-Stars offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access. Former Houseguests share firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their insider’s perspective every other Friday starting Friday, July 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).
*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.
CBS SUMMER 2025 PREMIERE SCHEDULE
Thursdays (ET/PT)
8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute 27thseason premiere July 10)
8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 17)
Sundays (ET/PT)
8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute Sunday premiere July 13)
8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 20)
Wednesdays (ET/PT)
8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute Wednesdays starting July 16)
Fridays (ET/PT)
8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED (Premiere Friday, July 25 then airs every other week – Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Sept. 26)