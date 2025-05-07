CBS ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

New Series Order: “Y: Marshals (Working Title),” a Drama Starring Luke Grimes Reprising His Role as Kayce Dutton

New Series Order: First-Ever True-Crime Series from Bestselling Mystery Author Harlan Coben, “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist”

Previously Announced New Dramas “Boston Blue,” “Sheriff Country,” “CIA” and New Comedy “DMV” Join 18 Returning Shows

New Singing Competition Series “The Road” Executive Produced by Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban Featuring Gretchen Wilson to Premiere After “Tracker” on Sundays This Fall

New Cooking Competition Series “America’s Culinary Cup,” Hosted and Executive Produced by Padma Lakshmi, to Debut After “Survivor 50” in Spring

FOR 2026-2027 SEASON “ Einstein,” a New Drama Starring Matthew Gray Gubler “ Cupertino” from Emmy Award-Winning Executive Producers Robert and Michelle King Ordered to Writers Room for 12 Episode Scripts



CBS, which is on track to win its 17 th consecutive season as the most-watched network , today announced its 2025-2026 primetime programming lineup of CBS Originals, featuring one new comedy, four action-packed dramas, three unscripted series, 18 returning series, sports and special event programming. It also revealed new series orders for Y: MARSHALS and HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST.

The 2025-2026 schedule reflects significant programming moves:

Mondays launch a powerful new Dick Wolf drama block from 9:00-11:00 PM with FBI and CIA and offbeat new comedy DMV at 8:30 PM.

Tuesdays introduce the first-ever all NCIS night featuring the #1 global franchise from 8:00-11:00 PM.

Wednesdays add two big names for midseason and spring with HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST true-crime series and Padma Lakshmi’s cooking competition series AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP airing after the highly anticipated SURVIVOR 50.

Fridays package three compelling Jerry Bruckheimer Television-produced dramas: SHERIFF COUNTRY, FIRE COUNTRY and BOSTON BLUE.

Sundays present two Taylor Sheridan-produced series, beginning with the singing competition series THE ROAD, featuring Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson, for fall, and in midseason, the one-hour drama Y: MARSHALS (working title), starring Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton.

“Our 2025-2026 primetime schedule boasts a star-studded lineup of returning hit shows and new exciting series from top creators and producers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Coming off another winning season enabled us to make bold scheduling moves and fortify our strong lineup with thematically compatible programs every night of the week for strong viewer flow and to serve as a powerful launch pad for the new shows. Additionally, we’re appreciative of our loyal audiences who regularly watch on CBS and Paramount+ and to our creative partners who continue to deliver outstanding content.”

NEW 2025-2026 FALL SERIES:

THE ROAD, a new singing competition series from executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban trails GRAMMY Award winner Urban on his journey to discover the next big artist with the help of “tour manager,” GRAMMY Award-winning country artist Gretchen Wilson.

BOSTON BLUE stars Donnie Wahlberg reprising his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan and Sonequa Martin-Green as Danny’s new Boston PD partner, Lena Peters.

SHERIFF COUNTRY stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox.

CIA stars Tom Ellis in a new crime drama from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf.

DMV, starring Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Gigi Zumbado and Alex Tarrant, is a single-camera workplace comedy set at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

NEW 2025-2026 MIDSEASON SERIES:

Y: MARSHALS (working title) is a new drama starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton.

HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST features best-selling author Coben, with over 90 million books sold globally and multiple scripted series, as he steps into the true-crime television genre for the first time.

AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP, hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award-nominated food expert Padma Lakshmi, is a new cooking competition series featuring the most decorated chefs in America.

RETURNING #1 SERIES:

TRACKER – #1 series on television starring Justin Hartley

MATLOCK – #1 new series, starring Kathy Bates

NCIS – the world’s #1 TV franchise

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE – #1 comedy

60 MINUTES – #1 news program

HOLLYWOOD SQUARES – #1 new unscripted series

EVENT PROGRAMMING:

77 TH EMMY® AWARDS hosted by Nate Bargatze

83 RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES hosted by Nikki Glaser

THE 78 TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS hosted by Cynthia Erivo

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH

2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (AMAs) hosted by Jennifer Lopez

MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

THE 68 TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®

THE 49TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

SPORTS PROGRAMMING:

CBS Sports’ portfolio of marquee properties and championships features the NFL, with a schedule highlighted by TV’s most-watched window at 4:25 PM, ET on Sundays along with a full playoff slate capped off by the AFC Championship; Big Ten football on Saturdays at 3:30 PM, ET; college basketball, led by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament; golf, including the PGA Tour, the Masters and the PGA Championship; as well as soccer with the UEFA Champions League Final and the NWSL Championship game, which will once again air in primetime.

FOR 2026-2027 SEASON :

EINSTEIN, a drama starring Matthew Gray Gubler

CUPERTINO, drama from Emmy Award-winning executive producers Robert and Michelle King ordered to writers room for 12 episode scripts

Below is the new CBS 2025-2026 schedule:

FALL 2025-2026 ADDITIONAL NEW SERIES INFO:

THE ROAD (Sundays, 9:00-10:00 PM)

THE ROAD offers viewers a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring artist. With exclusive access to behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will see what happens when some of the best up-and-coming performers pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams. From executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger and Keith Urban, the docu-follow format trails GRAMMY Award winner Urban on his journey to discover the next big artist alongside GRAMMY Award winner Gretchen Wilson, who acts as the “tour manager.” Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. They will compete to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour.

THE ROAD is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with executive producers Taylor Sheridan (Bosque Ranch Productions), Blake Shelton (Lucky Horseshoe Productions), David C.Glasser (101 Studios), Lee Metzger (Lucky Horseshoe Productions) and Keith Urban.

DMV (Mondays, 8:30-9:00 PM)

DMV, based on award-winning author Katherine Heiny’s short story, is a single-camera workplace comedy set at the place everyone dreads going most: the DMV. Our quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Good thing they have each other.

DMV stars Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Gigi Zumbado and Alex Tarrant. Dana Klein will executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Robyn Meisinger. Trent O’Donnell executive produced and directed the pilot from a script written by Klein. The series is produced by CBS Studios and will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

CIA (Mondays, 10:00-11:00 PM)

CIA, starring Tom Ellis, is a one-hour crime drama centered on two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength. CIA is a universe expansion of the FBI series.

CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen and Peter Jankowski. Hudgins will showrun. Eriq La Salle is set as director and as executive producer of the first episode. The series is from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios.

SHERIFF COUNTRY (Fridays, 8:00-9:00 PM)

SHERIFF COUNTRY stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of FIRE COUNTRY). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. SHERIFF COUNTRY is an expansion of the universe of the hit drama series FIRE COUNTRY.

SHERIFF COUNTRY stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham and Michele Weaver. The initial episode is being written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater with story by Phelan, Rater and Max Thieriot. Executive producers are Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for JBTV. The series is produced by CBS Studios and will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

BOSTON BLUE (Fridays, 10:00-11:00 PM)

BOSTON BLUE stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama BLUE BLOODS. In the new drama, Reagan takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Peters (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

BOSTON BLUE is produced by CBS Studios in association with JBTV. Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis will showrun and executive produce. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed and Wahlberg will also serve as executive producers. The series is produced and will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

MIDSEASON 2025-2026 ADDITIONAL SERIES INFO :

Y: MARSHALS (Working Title) (Premieres Sundays, Midseason, 9:00-10:00 PM)

Y: MARSHALS (working title) stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

Y: MARSHALS (working title) is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with executive producer Taylor Sheridan along with David C. Glasser executive producing for 101 Studios as well as John Linson, Art Linson, Spencer Hudnut, Luke Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari. Hudnut will serve as executive producer and showrunner. The series will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST (Wednesdays, Midseason 10:00-11:00 PM, Between Fall and Spring Editions of SURVIVOR )

HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST brings the world’s best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (“Fool Me Once,” “Safe,” “The Innocent”), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST is executive produced by Harlan Coben, Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films’ Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serves as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serve as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP (Wednesdays, in Spring after SURVIVOR, 9:30-10:30 PM)

AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP, from Emmy-nominated food expert Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”) is a new cooking competition series. Lakshmi serves as creator and host of this new culinary showdown featuring a cast of the nation’s most decorated chefs as they embark on a one-of-a-kind, high-stakes competition designed to challenge their creativity, endurance, presentation, leadership and more.

AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP is executive produced by Lakshmi for Delicious Entertainment, Susan Rovner will executive produce for Aha Studios. Lakshmi serves as judge and host.

FOR 2026-2027 SEASON:

EINSTEIN

EINSTEIN is a drama with comedic undertones starring Matthew Gray Gubler as Lew Einstein. Brilliant but directionless, the great-grandson of Albert Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve the most puzzling cases.

EINSTEIN is executive produced by Andy Breckman, Randy Zisk, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz for CBS Studios and will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

CUPERTINO (Writers Room for 12 episodes)

CUPERTINO is a David vs. Goliath legal show set in Silicon Valley. The series is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producers Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer for King Size Productions and CBS Studios.