Prime Video to Female CEO Docuseries

Today, ahead of Amazon’s annual upfront presentation, Prime Video announced that it has ordered an untitled docuseries featuring prominent, multi-hyphenate female CEOs whose business ventures move center stage in their lives. Primary featured CEOs include legendary athlete and businesswoman Serena Williams, award-winning artist and “Queen of Latin Pop” Thalia; former model and fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger; Market America | SHOP.COM CEO Loren Ridinger; supermodel, beauty entrepreneur, and founder of Cay Skin Winnie Harlow; founder of Conteur Capital and wellness expert Hannah Bronfman; and fashion and jewelry designer Isabela Rangel Grutman. The series is executive produced by Blink49 Studios’ Tara Long (Siesta Key) and Nadine Rajabi (Below Deck). The docuseries is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

This groundbreaking docuseries follows this singular group of trailblazing CEOs as they navigate the successes and challenges of both their professional and personal lives. These women are redefining what it means to lead in today’s world, stepping into the second phase of their careers with a confidence and assurance informed by the sum total of their life experiences. Viewers are given an all-access pass to their lives, passions, and business philosophy from high-stakes negotiations to innovative brand launches. Shot in a compelling docu-style, the series showcases their individual journeys and collective camaraderie. As members of an elite group of female moguls, these CEOs come together to unwind, bond, and uplift each other, all while continuing to create opportunities and impact lives on a global scale.

“Collaborating with these awe-inspiring female CEOs has been a remarkable journey for everyone involved,” said Lauren Anderson, Head of Brand and Content Innovation, Amazon MGM Studios. “We believe Amazon customers will appreciate experiencing, first-hand, how they balance their public personas, professional endeavors, and personal responsibilities. Our hope is to inspire a new cohort of entrepreneurs and innovators.”

The series is executive produced by Serena Williams and Caroline Currier from Nine Two Six Productions and Tara Long, and Nadine Rajabi from Blink49 Studios. The series is produced by Blink49 Studios, a Fifth Season-backed company, and Amazon MGM Studios.

About Blink49 Studios

Blink49 Studios is a full-service independent studio developing, producing, and monetizing premium scripted and unscripted content for global audiences. Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver, the company was launched in partnership with anchor investor and strategic partner FIFTH SEASON. With strategic investments in Front Street Pictures and digital-first comedy outfit Stapleview, as well as the recent acquisition of Pier21 Films, Blink49 has expanded its vertically integrated operations across Canada and the U.S. The studio’s content-first approach is driven by strong creative partnerships and a commitment to championing new and diverse voices. Named Playback’s Producer of the Year (2024) and Dealmaker of the Year (2022), Blink49’s slate includes scripted hits like Wild Cards (CBC/The CW), Sight Unseen (CTV/The CW), The Trades (Crave), Late Bloomer (Crave) and Don’t Even (Crave/APTN), alongside unscripted titles such as Queen of the Castle (CTV Life), Beast Games (Prime Video), The Braxtons, and Toya & Reginae (We TV). Library series include Ride (The CW), Run the Burbs (CBC, The CW, Hulu), and The Beaverton (CTV).

About Prime Video:

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Red One, Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Kelce; and programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store and can enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.