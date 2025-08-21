Beyond the Gates Announces Final Cast Members

CBS announces the final cast members for BEYOND THE GATES, including veteran television and stage actor Clifton Davis starring as Vernon Dupree, the Dupree family patriarch and husband of Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie). Also joining the new daytime series are Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Ben Gavin, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob and Mike Manning. From the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, BEYOND THE GATES begins production in November and will premiere on CBS in early 2025.

Clifton Davis stars as Vernon Dupree, the Dupree family patriarch married to Anita and father to Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Dani Dupree. A venerable former senator, Vernon is gentle, humble and generous with his knowledge and experience. Retired now, Vernon was at the forefront of the civil rights movement. Clifton Davis is a veteran actor with a 60-year career that spans television, film, Motown and nine Broadway shows. His most recent recurring roles include the series “Clipped,” “Godfather of Harlem” and MADAM SECRETARY on the Network. Recently on Broadway he played Dr. Dillamond in “Wicked” and originated the role of The Sultan in “Aladdin.” Davis is a Tony Award nominee for “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” a Theatre World Award winner for the Gershwin Review “Do It Again” and a GRAMMY nominee for writing “Never Can Say Good-bye” for The Jackson 5.

Jibre Hordges stars as Jacob Hawthorne, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne’s husband and a robbery/homicide detective with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. Jacob hails from a family of law enforcement. He is proud of his wife, the family he comes from, serving the community and seeking justice for victims. Jibre Hordges’ credits include “Grown-ish,” “9-1-1” and “The Resident.”

Mike Manning stars as Bradley “Smitty” Smith, husband to Congressman Martin Richardson and father to teenagers Tyrell and Samantha. A former political reporter turned househusband, Smitty is a fantastic dad who has guided his children with warmth and good humor. Smitty is thinking of resuming his writing career but is hesitant to tell Martin, who likes their home life the way it is. Mike Manning’s credits include “The Bay,” “Days of Our Lives” and “This Is Us.”

Jen Jacob stars as Ashley Morgan, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne’s best friend, who is the only child of a young single mother. Ashley was a latchkey kid who has never been afraid of rolling up her sleeves. She is a nurse at Washington D.C.’s Garland Memorial Hospital and has the perfect temperament for her profession – positive, cheerful, brisk, resourceful and independent. She can be serious but is also fun-loving with a smile that lights up a room. Jen Jacob’s credits include “The Union” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Ben Gavin stars as Derek Baldwin, a devoted firefighter in a relationship with Ashley Morgan and best friend to Jacob Hawthorne. Derek is fearless, holds nothing back and goes into a zone when he fights fire – which is almost personal for him rather than just a professional calling. Incredibly handy, Derek can fix almost anything. Ben Gavin’s credits include “Super 8,” “The Dark Tower,” “My Christmas Love” and “Missing at 17.” His recent roles include the films “A Place Called Home,” “Going for Two” and “Winterset.”

Lauren Buglioli stars as Vanessa McBride, a high-end real estate agency owner who specializes in luxury property and is neighbors with Dani Dupree and best friend to Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson. The mother of twins, Vanessa is in a loveless marriage with her high school sweetheart. Lauren Buglioli’s credits include “Bad Monkey,” “Florida Man” and “A Jazzman’s Blues.”

Alex Alegria stars as Tomas “Tom” Navarro, a handsome and confident young attorney at Bill Hamilton’s law firm. Tomas has an eye for Katherine “Kat” Richardson. Alex Alegria’s credits include CSI and “Gossip Girl.”

They join previously announced cast members including Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Marquita Goings, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

BEYOND THE GATES is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.

BEYOND THE GATES is developed and produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. This marks the first-ever one-hour Black daytime soap and the first daytime drama to premiere since “Passions” in 1999.

Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer and showrunner alongside executive producers Sheila Ducksworth, Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld.