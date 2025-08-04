Beyond the Gates Announces First Cast Members

CBS announces first cast members for BEYOND THE GATES with Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix and Karla Mosley starring as prominent members of the Dupree family. Formerly known as “The Gates,” this series from the CBS Studios / NAACP Venture is the first Black one-hour daytime drama to air on television. BEYOND THE GATES begins production later this fall in Atlanta and will premiere on CBS in early 2025.

Tamara Tunie – Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid; Daphnee Duplaix – Photo Credit: Getty Images; Karla Mosley – Photo Credit: Karla Mosley

Tamara Tunie stars as Anita Dupree, matriarch of the family. A famous singer back in the day, Anita worked hard for her success, and raised two daughters with her now-retired senator husband. But underneath her glamorous and refined exterior is a fierceness she gained from her humble beginnings in Chicago. Tamara Tunie is a seasoned daytime star appearing on “As the World Turns” for many years. Also, she originated the role of medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner with a now landmark 23 seasons on the legendary series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” In addition, she has held recurring roles on shows including BLUE BLOODS, THE GOOD WIFE and ELEMENTARY for the Network.

Daphnee Duplaix stars as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, daughter of Anita, and Dani’s sister, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson is a high-achieving and competitive philanthropist and psychiatrist, and exudes warmth, empathy and compassion. Nicole’s success in life extends to her marriage to her surgeon husband. She has the perfect life … from the outside. Daphnee Duplaix boasts an illustrious acting career that has spanned over two decades, most notably earning her an NAACP Award nomination for her outstanding portrayal of Rachel Gannon on “One Life to Live.”

Karla Mosley stars as Dani Dupree, Anita’s other daughter, and a former model turned momager who gave up her career for love. Dani was the Dupree family wild child. Free-spirited, headstrong and uninhibited, she dropped out of school to pursue a high-flying modeling career and she has always marched to the beat of her own drum. Karla Mosley starred as Maya Avant Forrester on THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, for which she was nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Additional credits include “Guiding Light,” “Gossip Girl,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Deadly Cheer Mom” and “Burn After Reading.”

BEYOND THE GATES is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.

BEYOND THE GATES is developed and produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. This marks the first-ever one-hour Black daytime soap and the first daytime drama to premiere since “Passions” in 1999.

Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer and showrunner alongside executive producers Sheila Ducksworth, Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld.