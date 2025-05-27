Best Pop Culture Podcast of 2022: Logically Irrational

Like many people, I love a good podcast. I often listen to them while at the gym or cleaning my house. Most of the time, I have a true crime podcast on, but every so often, I like to switch it up and listen to something lighter.

Enter Logically Irrational, hosted by Dancing With the Stars/Bachelor/Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team alum Melissa Rycroft and her husband Tye Strickland.

The podcast covers all things pop culture with a mix of family moments and fun banter. They even have their kids involved by having them introduce each segment. It is a sweet family affair, and each episode has something special and fun.

Melissa and Tye not only have incredible chemistry, but they are able to host the podcast in such a way that listeners feel as if they are talking to them over a beer or glass of wine.

For these reasons, and many more, Logically Irrational is TVGrapevine’s Best Pop Culture Podcast of 2022