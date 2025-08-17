ARROW: Fundamentals Preview 

OLIVER IS VISITED BY A GHOST FROM HIS PAST — In his darkest place yet, Oliver (Stephen Amell) wonders if he has failed at everything – being a father, a mayor and a hero. His frustration rising, Oliver lashes out at Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and William (guest star Jack Moore). A surprising visit from an old friend has Oliver questioning his next move. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#618). Original airdate 4/12/2018. — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icaiCAtVWeE