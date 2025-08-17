TV News

ARROW: Fundamentals Preview 

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 3:38 pm

OLIVER IS VISITED BY A GHOST FROM HIS PAST —  In his darkest place yet, Oliver (Stephen Amell) wonders if he has failed at everything – being a father, a mayor and a hero.  His frustration rising, Oliver lashes out at Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and William (guest star Jack Moore).  A surprising visit from an old friend has Oliver questioning his next move.  Ben Bray directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#618).  Original airdate 4/12/2018. — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icaiCAtVWeE

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. ARROW: The Dragon Preview
  2. ARROW: Shifting Allegiances Preview
  3. ARROW: Docket No. 11-19-41-73 Preview
  4. ARROW: The Ties that Bind Preview
See also  Celebrity Spotlight: Tess Haubrich

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Martins ad network.