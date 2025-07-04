TV News

ARROW: The Ties that Bind Preview

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 26, 2024 @ 1:23 am

 DIAZ AIMS FOR TEAM ARROW AND THEIR FAMILIES — Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) targets Team Arrow and their loved ones.  Oliver (Stephen Amell) struggles with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) putting herself in danger when she gets the chance to stop Diaz for good.  Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Oscar Balderrama (#622).  Original airdate 5/10/2018.— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmfB31uHcr8

