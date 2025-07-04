ARROW: The Ties that Bind Preview

DIAZ AIMS FOR TEAM ARROW AND THEIR FAMILIES — Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) targets Team Arrow and their loved ones. Oliver (Stephen Amell) struggles with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) putting herself in danger when she gets the chance to stop Diaz for good. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Oscar Balderrama (#622). Original airdate 5/10/2018.— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmfB31uHcr8