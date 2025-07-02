TV News

ARROW: The Dragon Preview

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 5:03 pm

DIAZ SETS HIS SIGHTS ON THE QUADRANT — Looking to expand his empire, Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) meet with The Quadrant, a coalition of mafia families who run national organized crime.  Meanwhile, after Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) recent decision, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Curtis (Echo Kellum) double their efforts on building Helix Dynamics.  Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Spiro Skentzos & Elizabeth Kim (#619).  Original airdate 4/19/2018.— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wv2s9Vx-nHY

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. ARROW: The Ties that Bind Preview
  2. ARROW “The Thanatos Guild” Sneak Peek
  3. ARROW: Fundamentals Preview 
  4. ARROW: Shifting Allegiances Preview
See also  ICYMI: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Earn passive money with an ai blog.