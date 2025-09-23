Dancing With The Stars 28: Who Is In The Finals?

It is the tenth episode of Season 28 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tonight is semi finals night for the top five dancers. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judging.

Fans can vote by phone, online or by text….live.

The judges will have a chance to save a bottom two couple.

Time to dance! We get an epic group number before we get down to business.

Round 1…Redemption Round:

Contestant: Lauren Alaina

Claim to Fame: American Idol/Country singer

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Paso Doble

Sammi: Len is there to mentor them and tells them he wants more traditional choreography. She feels more confident. As for the actual dance, I’m annoyed by the extra dancers because it makes is hard to focus on her and Gleb. However, it is a solid performance and I see some obvious improvement.

Len: He loved the aggression and the fact that they listened to his requests.

Bruno: so little men, so little time…and she can handle it.

Carrie Ann: She has come so far and commands the dance floor.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Contestant: Kel Mitchell

Claim to Fame: All That/Kenan and Kel

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Tango

Sammi: They have BRUNO! He brings out their inner panthers. Their dance is better this time, but in their defense, their original tango was in week one. They got the footwork and technique down pat, I just wanted a smidge more personality.

Bruno: He loved all of it….but they went off on the wrong foot.

Carrie Ann: She thinks he’s come the furthest and did fantastic.

Len: It was intense, but was missing heel leads.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Ally Brooke

Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Sammi: Len mentors them and gives them advice on how to make the technique better. I have to say, it paid off. They look flawless on the floor. It reminds me of the romcom prom dance….simply lovely.

Len: She went from a caterpillar to a butterfly.

Bruno: It was well pitched and touching.

Carrie Ann: Her emotion is what makes her stand out.

Scores: 10-9-10=29 out of 30

Celebrity: Hannah Brown

Claim to Fame: Reigning Bachelorette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Rumba

Sammi: Carrie Ann is their mentor. Hannah and Carrie Ann seem to have a bit of trouble getting along until they talk it out. I think they are more alike than they think. It is a very pretty dance and she seems to be doing well. It is less of a cheerleader dance and more sensual, which should make the judges happy.

Carrie Ann: she improved and was more comfortable.

Len: She married the hip and arm movements beautifully.

Bruno: Whatever Carrie Ann did, it worked.

Score: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: James Van Der Beek

Claim to Fame: Dawson’s Creek

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: They have LEN. He is so cute with them and they seem to have a lot of fun together. The dance is very clubby and fun, but the beginning dancers were not necessary. I feel like this would have been better suited for a freestyle.

Len: There was too much messing about.

Bruno: It was a disco cha cha extravaganza, but he was off timing.

Carrie Ann: He was off tonight.

Scores: 8-8-8=24

Round 2:

Contestant: Lauren Alaina

Claim to Fame: American Idol/Country singer

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Sammi: Beautiful….classy and tear inducing. I have nothing else to say.

Len: It was lovely.

Bruno: Sophisticated, dreamy and classy.

Carrie Ann: They have become one.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Contestant: Kel Mitchell

Claim to Fame: All That/Kenan and Kel

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Contemporary

Sammi: His story about losing his friend to gun violence made me cry. The dance is beyond perfect and beautiful. Those lifts, the emotion….everything is amazing and on point.

Bruno: He is a winner in his eyes.

Carrie Ann: This dance spoke to her more than anyone’s in the history of the show.

Len: He just gives him a standing ovation. No words.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

Celebrity: Ally Brooke

Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Charleston

Sammi: The dance is fast, furious and fun. they had me until the end where AGAIN.they add unneeded dancers. WHY? She was doing so well without them.

Carrie Ann: She proved she deserves to be there.

Len: She was full of fun and joy.

Bruno: It had everything in it.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Celebrity: James Van Der Beek

Claim to Fame: Dawson’s Creek

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: My heart breaks for him and his family on the loss of the baby. My condolences to them all. The dance has me in tears. I can’t even say anything because no words seem appropriate right now.

Len: He admires him so much.

Bruno: There was so much heart in the dance.

Carrie Ann: She appreciates how he pulled up and gave great posture.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Hannah Brown

Claim to Fame: Reigning Bachelorette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Contemporary

Sammi: This is a pretty, dreamy dance. It’s a good way to end the night.

Bruno: She had a wonderful dynamic.

Carrie Ann: She noticed the trust she had in Alan.

Len: It was a great couple dance.

Score: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Results: Kel and Witney, Hannah and Alan and Lauren and Gleb are all safe. Ally and Sasha and James and Emma are in the bottom two.

Carrie Ann chooses to save Ally and Sasha.

Bruno chooses to save Ally and Sasha.

James and Emma are eliminated.

More next week. Stay tuned.