America’s Most Wanted Recap for Somebody Knows

The fil episode of the America’s Most Wanted Missing Persons trilogy opens with host Harris Faulkner introducing her panel: Joe Petito, Payne Lindsey, Derrick Levasseur and Kara Robinson Chamberlin.

Joe talks about helping David Robinson look for his son Daniel, who was featured in the first two episodes, the second of which informed us that the case has been reopened.

CASE 1:

In the fall of 2023, Chelsea Grimm disappeared, She had been doing a photoshoot and been last seen in Arizona, when a cop saw her on the side of the road and asked if she was okay.

At the time, she had been driving across the country for a wedding. She had just broken up with her boyfriend and soon told her parents that she was going to do some camping and go off the grid, therefore, not making it to the wedding.

Chelsea was last seen alive on September 30th, 2023 and her parents reported her missing a few days later on October 4th.

The next morning, her car was found in Kaibab National Forest with all her belongings inside and her tires slashed.

Her parents Janet and Steve tell Joe that she would never leave her camera behind, as well as a to-do list. This makes them think that something terrible happened, but they also think she could have joined a spiritual organization.

The timeline shows her with he police and on a private driveway on the 28th and it is inferred that she’d gone into the woods, where she last had contact.

The ex-boyfriend was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Triple A was never called after the tires were slashed.

Other theories include her getting lost and/or attacked by an animal in the wilderness or that she met with foul play.

Joe talks about the experience, while Kara thinks she tried to look for help and became a victim of opportunity.

Chelsea was to have met with a friend in Phoenix before she went missing, but it is unclear what happened with this meeting.

Derrick thinks that someone may have information and not even know it, the way YouTubers did with Gabby Petito.

The timeline also shows she talks to several people, including woodcutters before she went missing and that she took pictures from her car…capturing the license plate of one of them.

Several of her belongings are found in the forest, as well as bones….making everyone wonder if she did meet with danger after all.

Another theory infers that she had a mental health issue. However, Joe says that this is probably not the case since it looked like she was planning to come back to get her things.

Kara talks about her own case of abduction and wonders if someone could have done something to her, with Derrick echoing this theory.

The panel thinks that if people see or know something they need to say something.

CASE 2:

Twenty-six-year-old Terrence Woods Jr. disappeared while working on a television show.

His father shows off his bedroom and how he left it.

On September 30th, 2018, he had gone to Idaho to work on a documentary with Raw TV.

At the time, he was acting strange, according to his coworkers. He claimed his mom was having major surgery and his dad was going blind.

When shooting ended for the day, Terrence put his camera down and ran away. He was told to stop, but disappeared over the side of a mountain.

A search began, but Terrence was gone, stumping police. Terrence’s father said none of what he said was true, making the case even more confusing.

It is believed that he may have disappeared or faked his own death to start a new life.

Two girls he met on the trip also appeared to look for him, which made his coworkers wonder if this had been planned all along.

Payne thinks this is an odd case and that eyewitnesses are not always reliable. Derrick echoes this sentiment.

Videos of Terrence is shown, as well as more footage of the area and mine shafts by where he disappeared. The panel agrees that it there is a possibility that he disappeared into a mine shaft, but Derrick something else could have happened, especially since he’d told his father he was coming home early.

Authorities have ruled out foul play, but Derrick thinks they need to still look into all possibilities.

CASE 3:

Twenty-two-year-old Savannah Hale has been missing since May 4th, 2022 in Louisiana. Her sister Kirsten recalls the final voicemail she got from her and how she was never able to get in contact with her again.

Savannah and her boyfriend had gone to a bar for his birthday, went to his home and slept, but when he woke up she was gone. All of her things were gone, so he thinks she discovered he was talking to his ex-girlfriend.

The boyfriend is said to not been involved in her disappearance.

Kirsten also got a text from Savannah saying she could not do this anymore and she was sorry. Savannah was suffering from depression at the time.

Her Snapchat last showed her in a parking garage, but the car is also missing. The car plate reads 607DNH and is a 2012 Kia Forte. A hubcap is missing on front drivers side and has several signs of damage.

Six months later, someone attempted to use her CashApp card, it is unknown if it was used by her or someone else.

Derrick and Joe talk about how bodies of water were searched but nothing was found.

Payne talks about how the CashApp card was used again, this time successfully, so either she used it on her own or someone else used it after stealing it.

Joe wonders if Savannah really sent them, while Kara says that people at the bar should come forward if they recall her acting odd. She also places NO BLAME on her whatsoever.

CASE 4:

On June 26th, 2021, 27-year-old Rajah McQueen and her boyfriend Stanley Williams went out in her car.

Later on, the car was seen with a missing hubcap and bullet hole in the rear drivers side window. Rajah and the car have not been seen since. She is five foot six, 130 lbs and has tattoos on her left arm.

Stanley and his brother are persons of interest in the case.