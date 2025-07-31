Big Brother 27 Recap for 7/30/2025

This is the third veto week on CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, HOH Lauren put Will, Kelley and Keanu on the block. Tonight, the POV comp will take place, which can either keep the nominations as is, or take one of them off the block and put up someone else.

Lauren says Keanu is her target because the house is against him. However, they hug it out and seem to be okay with each other.

Kelley is also okay with being on the block since she volunteered to be a pawn.

Will is very upset about being on the block, so the ladies comfort him.

Mickey thinks that she could have used her HOH overthrow power but wants to save it for when she really needs it.

Lauren talks to Will and promises he is safe. He zones out and says he thinks this is all fake.

Kelley and Lauren also talk things out, but Kelley thinks that Lauren will owe her big time in the future.

There is also a lot of showmance talk. Ava is not attracted to any of the men and says Rachel is Mother.

Jimmy hates Rachel’s clothes and is annoyed with her playing fashion show. Yet, he wears her floppy hat.

Will talks to Ashley and Mickey about who will go up if he is taken down. They hope someone beats Keanu.

Zach and Morgan bond, but he wants something romantic with Lauren, who just wants to play the game….as Vince calls it.

Adrian and Keanu talk game. Keanu wants Adrian to use the POV on him, but Adrian isn’t sure this is a good idea.

Vince is also torn since he has final two deals with Kelley and Lauren. He tells Lauren he won’t use the POV, but also makes a deal with Keanu to use it. He just hopes at this point that he isn’t even picked.

Lauren, Will, Keanu, Kelley, Vince and Ashley all play.

Ashley promises to save Will, while Vince promises to save Keanu, despite his earlier promise to Lauren. He also makes promises to Kelley and Will to save them. He is left with all sorts of confusion.

Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos and Marc Maron add a special additional prize: a screening for Bad Guys 2 for the winner.

The veto comp has a basement break-in theme. They must steal a crystal in the shortest amount of time without tripping the lasers.

Vince finds ways to stall so he can lose on purpose.

Keanu keeps tripping the lasers.

Vince ends up in third place.

Lauren is in second place.

Keanu wins the POV and movie screening.

Lauren must pick a replacement nominee. She talks to Vince, with Rachel hilariously accidentally getting in the way while cleaning.

The ladies then have a woman to woman chat about what to do. Lauren then tells Vince about what was said and warns him that Rachel is after him. Vince is not a happy bunny.

Keanu takes Ava, Rachel and Jimmy to the screening in hopes of bonding with them.

Mickey, Morgan, Will, Ashley and Rachel think Adrian should go on the block since if Kelley wins, they will be in the same situation they were in last week, especially if Ashley goes up. Ashley going up could do more harm than good in the long run, while Adrian going up won’t cause as many problems.

Keanu removes himself from the block, with Adrian going up.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned!