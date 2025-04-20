The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022
Recaps

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on June 15, 2022 @ 9:54 pm

  • A tequila tasting sounds like so much fun….but also very dangerous.
  • Did everyone bring a glam team to Mexico?
  • Oh, Crystal is the only one without a glam team. I agree with her not having a need for one.
  • I think Sutton meant she doesn’t usually eat meat, but likes bacon. I see nothing problematic with that statement.
  • I forgot that Sutton took the LSAT. I wonder how she did on the test. Sounds like she did well, though!
  • This surfing lesson looks like so much fun.
  • $8,500 for a lingerie bodysuit and a hat?!?!?! That was rent for almost a year when I was living in Pittsburgh! ($720/month with utilities and washer/dryer FTW)
  • This Sutton and Crystal stuff is getting really old.
  • Crystal had a falling out with fourteen friends? Maybe there was a huge fight and she walked away from them? I don’t think that is anything to worry about or make a big deal over. Even if she had individual falling outs, it happens.
  • Why is Crystal dressed like she is going to audition for A Chorus Line in her long sleeved swimsuit?
  • My heart breaks for Lisa crying about her mom. No matter what kind of person people think she is, she truly loved her mom and I cannot imagine life without my mom.
  • Wait, what? I am confused by these Diana madam rumors. She is right though, rumors can destroy someone’s life….trust me, I KNOW!
  • No matter what Sutton says, Erika is going to attack her and I do NOT like that one bit.
  • Now they are attacking Sutton again?  I am glad she is standing up for herself.
  • What is wrong for not liking screaming? It can be very triggering for some people.
  • Why is Diana crying now?
  • I admire how Garcelle is sweet and fair to everyone, even if they aren’t her friends.
  • This episode was high school PTSD, just saying.
  • More next week, stay tuned!
