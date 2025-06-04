America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/3/2025

It is the second week of auditions on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Terry Crews hosts, while Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Howie Mandel judge.

Tani: He does some sort of drone act where he does tricks and runs around stage. Mel B. buzzes him right away, with Sofia following suit. The guys like it, but it is not enough to send him to the next round.

Citilimitz: They are a trio of singing brothers, two of whom are twins. They channel their inner boy band and despite being nervous, are quite cute and fun to watch. It is a bit like a high school talent show meets Star Search and I love every moment. They are so endearing and fun to watch and the fact that they sang KC and JoJo brings me back to my high school days.

They get four yeses and are off to the next round.

Amanda Badertscher: She is a gym teacher who throws footballs at pictures of Simon and Terry….hitting three targets in three minutes from three locations. She is GOOD. This isn’t really a talent I would think of having on the show, but it is quite interesting to watch. She hits ALL the targets and gets four yeses.

Kid Clippers: They are a dance team that perform at LA Clippers games. The dance is a hip hop performance and it is quite entertaining. They have so much charisma and joy when they dance, making the performance that much better.

The judges love it and give them four yeses.

TT Boys: They are an acrobatic group from Ethiopia who combine the sport with various balancing acts. Seeing two of the most intricate, complicated kinds of acts put together in one amazing performance is nothing short of breathtaking. How they were able to do all this and not get hurt is beyond me, but boy, it is the best act of the night so far.

Four yeses!!!!

Austin Brown: He is a Nashville bred singer who takes on When A Man Loves A Woman. It is quite an interesting performance and he gives it all he’s got, whilst singing to the woman he loves…his wife.

The women love it, the men do not, so it is a no.

Cole Swensen: He and his mother do a rendition of Viva La Vida by Coldplay. He sings and plays guitar and she is on the cello. It is a cute family performance and kind of gives me Wright Kids vibes from back in the day. Cute, sweet and family oriented.

Four yeses!

Phobias: This is a clown act that doesn’t make a sound…but does a lot of weird tricks like string pulling, balloon popping and other such things with a horror movie twist. The female clown sneaks up on Howie and scares him….because why not?

Four yeses.

Girish and the Chronicles: They are a band from India and do their rendition of Set Fire to the Rain by Adele….in a super rock and roll form. I think I am kind of in love with these guys…everything about them screams superstar and charisma. I absolutely love every moment of this act.

Four yeses.

Messoudi Brothers: They were once a trio and now there are two. The brothers do a knife juggling act and….strip? Magic Mike, Magic Show Edition, anyone? It is nothing I have ever seen before, especially since they add their shoers and shirts to the juggling, because why not?

Mel B gives them the golden buzzer!

Alex Zinger and Crew: They do a dance to that song from Night At the Roxbury and it is quite entertaining. There is something so fun about them and so fascinating that I cannot stop watching. I really enjoy everything about these guys and gals!

Four yeses.