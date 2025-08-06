America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/5/2025

Tonight is the final night of auditions for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. We will see the final acts perform and then see who made it to the live shows, which will begin in a few short weeks.

The Osso Brothers: They do a balancing/acrobatics act, which they hope can make it into the Olympics one day.

Not only are these guys adorable, but they have the strength and talent that can surpass balancing acts done by people twice or even triple their age. I wish they had another golden buzzer to give these guys.

Four yeses.

B Unique Crew: They got together when a member of Unreal left their team and formed this one. The act is amazing and filled with amazing dance moves, technology, and yes, even magic.

Simon is not a fan, but he and the others say yes, wishing they had another golden buzzer to give.

Matt O’Brien: He has been a comedian for twenty years and while we don’t see a lot of his audition, he gets sent to the next round.

Julia Hladkowicz: She is a comedian who happens to be marries to Matt! Her act is all about making jokes about her husband and drinking.

She gets four yeses.

Alex Blanchard: She is a dancer who traveled from Liverpool to audition. She has beautiful lines and musicality, as well as charisma for days. Her stage presence is captivating, so it is no surprise that she gets four yeses.

Avalon Penrose: She is an opera singer who does tricks such as paint gun spraying while she performs. Mel B is initially not a fan, but it isn’t until Simon has her sing again that she gets into the performance. He and Howie also throw pies and confetti at her, which leads to a food fight with the judges.

She gets four yeses.

Top 44:

Week 1:

Steve Ray Ladson

B Unique

Loco Pop Familia

Citilimitz

Phobias

Shuler King

Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras

Sirca Marea

Lightwire (Golden Buzzer—Simon)

Charity Lockhart (Golden Buzzer—Mel B)

Jourdan Blue (Golden Buzzer—Howie)

Week 2:

Leo High School Choir

Ben Hightower (who got a shoutout from Michelle Obama!)

EDT Dance Team

Alan Simonov

Bay Melnick-Vigilio (who got a shoutout from Lenny Kravitz!)

Alex Zinger

Mama Duke

Boston Dynamics

Jonglissimo

Duo Stardust (Golden Buzzer—Sofia)

Unreal (Golden Buzzer—Howie)

Week 3:

Micah Palace

Maceo Harrison

Mastermind

Benn Family Singers

Anna Saranina

Austin Brown

Chris Turner

Glrish and the Chronicles

Jaqueline and Wagner

Messoudi Brothers (Golden Buzzer—Mel B)

Jessica Sanchez (Golden Buzzer—Sofia)

Week 4:

Team Recycled

Zak Mirz

Chuck Adams

Gendai

Cole Swenson

TT Boys

Crash Adams

Astrid Jorgensen

The Funkateer Dancers (Golden Buzzer—Terry)

Birmingham Youth Fellowship choir (Golden Buzzer—Simon)

The Boykins (Golden Buzzer—Terry)

More next week! Stay tuned!