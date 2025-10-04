News on Be Likeable Day

October 4, 2025 Sammi Turano Misc. 0

Be likeable day tori spelling

Originally posted on February 25, 2020 @ 5:09 pm

One out of every five students report that they’ve been bullied at school + one in three feel that they’ve been cyberbullied at some point. Tori Spelling’s recent Instagram outcry about being a worried mom from her two oldest children being bullied shows that even celebrities aren’t immune to the damaging effects.

Tori opened up on Instagram about her kids enduring “enough bullying for a lifetime,” an issue unfortunately effecting so many children.

This Wednesday, Feb 26th we can all do our part to spread positivity and stomp out bullying.

Be Likeable Day, a global movement to make social media more positive, is this Wednesday Feb 26th.   Garnering attention from 77 million people across 45 countries last year, millions will use the hashtag #BeLikeableDay across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share one act of kindness. Likeable Media co-founders, Dave and Carrie Kerpan, are hoping to skyrocket those numbers this year whilst simultaneously stomping out bullying, cyberbullying and internet negativity.

Organizations and brands that are participating include Stomp Out Bullying (the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students) and Kind Lips (a 100% Natural/organic lip balm who donates 20% of their profits to prevent bullying), and many more.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Combate Americas Announces MMA Fight Series
  2. New Kids On The Block’s Danny Wood Collaborates with Jessie Chris
  3. Jonas Brothers Partner With Amazon Studios
  4. Real Housewives of New York City’s Countess LuAnn de Lesseps Event Recap
See also  Critics Choice Super Awards: All The Winners
About Sammi Turano 7400 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*