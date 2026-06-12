The Real Housewives Beverly Hills Recap for 1/14/2025

-Erika trying to calm Dorit down is so unexpected, but exactly what is needed right now.

-Both Kyle and Dorit need to stop and think about how they are acting…..they are not only causing a scene but also embarrassing Erika at her event. Take it somewhere else, ladies.

-This was a lot to take in the first five minutes of the show….I don’t even know what to think at this point. I see both sides of the coin, PK and Kyle were already friends and texting, but on the same token, I agree with Girl Code being broken.

-I am surprised that Kyle is going to Sutton’s to vent. I thought they were fighting.

-Sutton is right, Dorit never stood up for herself and now Kyle has no idea how to react.

-Kyle blacks out when she gets angry. I can understand that because she had to deal with so much growing up.

-Garcelle not wanting to play tennis and just drink cocktails is such a mood.

-That tennis game was like five seconds long.

-Kyle told Mau about the drama with texting PK? That is surprising.

-Oh, Sutton, why did you bring up infidelity with Kyle? Girl, what are you doing?

-Kyle did not have the reaction I expected with this….she kind of brushed over it and went back to the whole texting PK thing…..interesting.

-It is so cute that Erika invited Dorit to go furniture shopping.

-Now they are talking about the drama with Kyle. I am beginning to understand Dorit’s point of view. She isn’t mad about Kyle talking to PK, she is mad she was kept in the dark about it.

-Boz is having surgery, I hope she is going to be okay. Removing uterine fibroids is no joke.

-Keely seems like a sweet boyfriend. He is taking such good care of her.

-Kyle is going over to discuss the fight with Boz five hours after her surgery? REALLY? Let the woman rest! Although, it was nice of her to send flowers. Dorit sent flowers too!

-Why are they discussing this drama with Dorit now? Boz should just rest!

-Now Kyle is bringing up the Dorit/Mau drama from a few seasons ago in order to prove Dorit is the bad guy? WTF?

-Erika is finally having her pizza party. All is right with the world. Now I want pizza.

-They took Erika to Chuck E Cheese. This is so cute!

-This has to be one of my favorite moments of the franchise.

-Garcelle telling Kyle to be a lesbian if she wants was so random.

-Now they are bringing up the whole Text-Gate thing. UGH, these women can’t let anything go.

-To be fair, Kyle telling PK she is there if he needs anything after the separation announcement was a nice thing to do. I am sure the rest was probably memes, but I would have done the same thing in that situation.

-It was so nice of Garcelle to bring Boz food.

-What is the big deal about taking your shoes off at someone’s house? Doesn’t everyone do that?

-Can’t these women talk about anything other than Kyle and Dorit?

-Nico seems like such a sweetie.

-This drama is getting so old so fast.

-More next week, stay tuned.