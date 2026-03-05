Mark Haynes Talks to TVGrapevine About Hindsight: The Day Before

Hindsight: The Day Before is my current obsession. I love listening while on the treadmill at the gym and each episode has me wanting more.

What makes it even more interesting is that it was actually supposed to be a pilot for a television series. However, once the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cast and crew to change their plans. While it was something completely unexpected, it became bigger and better than anyone could have ever imagined.

This is what producer Mark Haynes loves about the end result. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, he talks about how the show evolved, future plans for it….and bonded with me over our mutual love of cats.

Listen to our wonderful chat below.