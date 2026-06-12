St. Denis Medical Renewed for Season Two

NBC has renewed its hit freshman comedy series “St. Denis Medical” for a second season.

Across all platforms, “St. Denis Medical” has reached 21.4 million total viewers for the season to date.

“St. Denis Medical” is NBC’s #1 new show of the 2024-25 season in the 18-49 demo (L+7).

“St. Denis Medical” has been nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series. David Alan Grier has received nominations for both a Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

The Wrap calls the series a “masterpiece,” the Los Angeles Times says “the cast is impeccable” and the New York Times says the show has a “cozy-endearing vibe.”

“St. Denis Medical” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and next day on Peacock.

ABOUT “ST. DENIS MEDICAL”

“St. Denis Medical” is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

The series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi.

The series is executive produced and written by Eric Ledgin (showrunner) and Justin Spitzer. Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer, Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu also executive produce.

“St. Denis Medical” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Spitzer Holding Company.