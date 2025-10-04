Shifting Gears Recap for 1/15/2025

-It is open house night at Carter’s school! Riley has to meet with her divorce lawyer, so Riley tells Matt to go and how to act appropriately.

-Matt yelling about how Pluto should be a planet is giving Burton Guster vibes.

-Yelling at the dancing diabetes commercial is such a dad thing to do.

-Matt going to open house is going to end in disaster or him getting a date.

-I thought Riley had to see her lawyer, why is she at open house?

-Riley runs into an old classmate Caitlin who wants her to set her up with Gabriel. Stiffler and London Tipton was so not on my bingo card.

-Matt tells Caitlin that she needs a new idol other than Riley….and that Jesus is available.

-Carter’s teacher thinks Riley and Matt are married, causing them both to freak out.

-Matt has a comment for everything, including the mascot, Carter needing special accommodations and anxiety. This of course causes him and Riley to fight.

-Why does everyone think Matt and Riley are married?

-It didn’t exactly end in disaster, but it was an awkward night with Matt’s snarky comments and everyone thinking he and Riley were married.

-Riley tells Gabriel about Caitlin and he agrees go on the date. However, Ed seems more interested in the date.

-Matt and Riley are still fighting over the accommodations for Carter. Ed also gets involved and says he wishes he had accommodations.

-Riley messed with Matt’s tools and proves that he also has anxiety.

-Georgia is into a true crime podcast about women who poison their husbands. She then tries to share her cookie with Matt, who refuses. He also tells Riley to turn it down.

-Matt tries to help Carter so that he no longer needs accommodations, but it only causes him to freak out when he sees how disorganized Carter is.

-Caitlin and Riley meet for drinks, but it only makes Riley feel bad about her life and things to get awkward.

-Carter and Matt try to study together, but they have very different styles. Matt wants to make flashcards, but Carter isn’t interested and is more focused on jokes and his fidget spinner, which Matt takes away…and ends up playing with it.

-Riley and Caitlin are getting sloshed when Gabriel joins them. He talks about his job at the garage, which causes Riley to have a meltdown. She accuses Caitlin of thinking they are losers and storms off.

-Carter got caught cheating on the test and is grounded. He freaked out when he realized he was running out of time on the test and used the flashcards, aka the cheat sheet. This causes Riley to freak out on Matt about everything and break down. Matt tells her she is doing a great job.

-Carter shows off his new organized backpack, which freaks out Matt.

-Gabriel fills Riley in on his date with Caitlin when he comes over to return her sweater. Looks like the two of them are together.

-More next week, stay tuned.