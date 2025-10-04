HBO Releases Betty Trailer

Based on Crystal Moselle’s critically acclaimed feature “Skate Kitchen,” HBO’s new six-episode half-hour series BETTY, debuts FRIDAY, MAY 1 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

The series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, who all starred in the original film, BETTY follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City.

Opinionated and loyal, Janay (Lovelace) is strong willed and stubborn in ways that both help and hurt her. Honeybear (Moonbear) is a quiet storm. Her flagrant style is a ruse; an armor she wears to hide her emotional struggles. Kirt (Moran) is a lover (to the ladies), a fighter (to the rest of the world), and a little kid in the body of a woman. She’s the funniest person alive, but even if she knew it, she wouldn’t care. Meanwhile, Indigo (Russell) is a street-savvy hustler trapped in the body of a well-to-do art school drop-out. On the edge of the group is Camille (Vinberg), guarded, perceptive, intelligent and awkward. She wants to be down with the dudes in the skate park and has fought hard for the small space she’s carved out with them, but she needs to realize that cool points don’t actually add up to the sum of anything, especially in the eyes of the other girls.

Recurring cast include Reza Nader as Farouk, Edmund Donovan as Bambi, Caleb Eberhardt as Donald, Katerina Tannenbaum as Ash, Jules Lorenzo as Yvette and Brenn Lorenzo as Celia.

BETTY is directed by Crystal Moselle; executive produced by Moselle, Lesley Arfin, Igor Srubshchik and Jason Weinberg; produced by Arfy Material and Untitled Entertainment.