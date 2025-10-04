LeeAnne Locken is Exiting Real Housewives of Dallas

October 4, 2025 Sammi Turano TV News 0

LeeAnne Locken

Originally posted on February 25, 2020 @ 9:24 pm

LeeAnne Locken is leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas, TVGrapevine has learned. She has been with the show since the first season in 2016.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” Locken, 52, said in a statement to People.

“Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me,” she continued. “I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.”

She went on to thank her fans and told them to expect some exciting things from her in the future.

credit PEOPLE: https://people.com/tv/leeanne-locken-is-leaving-real-housewives-of-dallas-after-4-seasons/

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap for The Doctor is Out
  2. Real Housewives of Dallas Recap for 3/16/21: A Simmons by Any Other Name
  3. Real Housewives of Dallas Recap for Mommy Dearests
  4. Real Housewives of Dallas Recap for RV Having Fun Yet?
See also  The Real Housewives of New York City Snark and Highlights for 7/16/2023
About Sammi Turano 7400 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*