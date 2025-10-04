Copenhagen – February 23, 2020 – Paris Hilton is currently the odds-on favorite to be the Mouse on Season three of The Masked Singer, according to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com (See Disclaimer Below). The biggest favorite of the season so far, Hilton is 4/5 to be singing as the Mouse, while Ashley Tisdale is 7/1 and Reese Witherspoon is 10/1.

“The clues in a promotional video for the third season seem to point toward the Mouse being Paris Hilton,” says US-Bookies betting industry analyst Alex Donohue. “Along with having the shortest odds of anyone appearing in this season yet, Hilton also has the most distance between her and the second favorite to be the Mouse.”

Among the contestants in Group B, the next shortest odds belong to Elizabeth Gillies being the Kitty at 5/2. Elizabeth Berkley follows at 5/1, with Kate Bosworth at a more distant third with 19/2 odds to be the Kitty.

The betting odds on who the Frog is appear to be the closest of Group B. While Seth MacFarlane is the 11/2 favorite, he’s followed closely by Johnny Depp (6/1) and Jim Carrey (8/1). Kesha also appears to be in the race, as she’s 16/1 to be under the Frog’s mask.

“Famous for his love of Taco Tuesday, Lebron James is the current favorite to be the Taco at 13/2,” says Donohue. “However, Guy Fieri is a huge fan of the show, and he’s second at 8/1. Some clues also hint at Tim Allen, who’s 12/1.”

The odds on who the Banana is are also quite close, with Jason Bateman (9/2) holding a narrow lead over Weird Al Yankovic (5/1). Johnny Bananas of MTV fame is also in consideration for obvious reasons, but he’s a more distant 10/1 to be under this mask.

Betting odds have proven valuable for predicting singer identities on The Masked Singer. Betting data collected by US-Bookies already correctly predicted five singers’ identities in Season Two, as well as Chaka Khan being Miss Monster this season.

Who is the Banana ?

Jason Bateman – 9/2

Weird Al Yankovic – 5/1

Johnny Bananas – 10/1

Who is the Frog?

Seth MacFarlane – 11/2

Johnny Depp – 6/1

Jim Carrey – 8/1

Kesha – 16/1

Who is the Kitty?

Elizabeth Gillies – 5/2

Elizabeth Berkley – 5/1

Kate Bosworth – 19/2

Who is the Mouse?

Paris Hilton – 4/5

Ashley Tisdale – 7/1

Reese Witherspoon – 10/1

Who is the Taco?

LeBron James – 13/2

Guy Fieri – 8/1

Tim Allen – 12/1

Who is the Kangaroo?

Jordyn Woods – 3/1

Lindsay Lohan – 5/1

Natalie Imbruglia – 10/1

Who is the Turtle?

Jesse McCartney – 2/1

Adam Lambert – 4/1

Billie Joe Armstrong – 8/1

Who is the White Tiger?

Rob Gronkowski – 4/1

Baron Corbin – 5/1

Dwayne Johnson – 8/1

Disclaimer: The odds posted in this article are for illustrative purposes only, as wagering on such props is not currently legal in any U.S. state. The data was based on betting markets offered by UK/European/worldwide operators regulated in jurisdictions where wagering on these props is legal.

About US-Bookies.com

US-Bookies.com is the first comprehensive betting web portal in the United States, developed by one of the world’s most successful iGaming companies with the goal of providing betting intelligence to gamblers. It is designed to be a single point of access for information on wagering, offering data, odds, and authorized legal online bookmakers. The site provides a library of data-driven content that offers intelligence, so visitors can make informed gaming decisions. US-Bookies.com represents the first foray into the United States for Better Collective, one of the premier online gaming companies in Europe. Better Collective has similar portals in 35 different countries throughout the world. Another unique and invaluable aspect to US-Bookies.com is that it provides a state-by-state listing of all legal online bookmakers, which provides gamblers with a central resource to determine which websites are authorized to offer online betting in respective states.

Visit www.US-Bookies.com to learn more about Better Collective’s expansion into the US.