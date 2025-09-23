Dancing With The Stars 28: The Top Five Couples

It is the ninth episode of Season 28 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tonight is Boy Band vs. Girl Band night for the top six dancers. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judging. Joey Fatone is on hand as guest judges.

Fans can vote by phone, online or by text….live.

The judges will have a chance to save a bottom two couple.

Time to dance! We get an epic group number before we get down to business. Although, the music makes me feel very old, so there is that.

Round 1:

Celebrity: James Van Der Beek

Claim to Fame: Dawson’s Creek

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Jive

Song: I’m So Excited—Pointer Sisters

Sammi: That was so much fun and a great way to begin the night. He has so much positivity and energy and makes me smile from start to finish.

Len: He was good.

Joey: He made it look easy….and he knows ‘it ain’t easy!’

Bruno: He did very well, but offers places to improve.

Carrie Ann: She also enjoyed it.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36 out of 40

Celebrity: Sean Spicer

Claim to Fame: Former White House Press Secretary

Pro: Lindsay Arnold (Jenna Johnson substituting)

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny’s Child

Sammi: It looks like an Argentine Tango by numbers, but he really put in an effort. He tries so hard and has such a cute sense of humor about it.

Joey: His frame is good and gives 110%. He also offers places to improve and calm down.

Bruno: He tries so hard.

Carrie Ann: He needs to add artistry to his hard work.

Len: No comment.

Scores: 7-6-7-6=26 out of 40

Celebrity: Hannah Brown

Claim to Fame: Reigning Bachelorette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Salsa

Song: No Scrubs from TLC

Sammi: She is the cutest. The tricks and fun added to the dance gave it the extra spice it needed to stand out tonight.

Bruno: She lost a bit of timing, but overall did well.

Carrie Ann: She was fierce, but offers places to improve.

Len: It was off, but filled with Latin flavor.

Joey: It was a bit sloppy, but fantastic.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32 out of 40

Celebrity: Ally Brooke

Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Samba

Song: Wannabe by Spice Girls

Sammi: WOW. She nailed it and was incredible from start to finish. There is nothing else to say…except, next time there is no need for extra dancers.

Carrie Ann: She was flawless.

Len: It was fantastic.

Joey: It was amazing, but he wanted more samba rolls.

Bruno: He thinks she had it all in there and wants more.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Contestant: Lauren Alaina

Claim to Fame: American Idol/Country singer

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Can’t Hurry Love by The Supremes

Sammi: It was adorable and fun. It was a bit off but she enjoyed it and gave it everything she had. She continues to amaze me. BUT WE DO NOT NEED EXTRA DANCERS!!

Len: He points out some mistakes, but also liked some things Gleb added.

Joey: He offers places to improve, but enjoyed it.

Bruno: He captured the feel of the dance.

Carrie Ann: It was fantastic.

Scores: 9-9-8-8= out 34 of 40

Contestant: Kel Mitchell

Claim to Fame: All That/Kenyan and Kel

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Free Your Mind by En Vogue

Sammi: Again, why the extra dancers? So annoying. Kel is such a good dancer and tonight he really brought it again. He was fun, fiery and just exciting to watch. The other dancers were so not necessary.

Joey: He loved it.

Bruno: He loved the power, but told him to watch it.

Carrie Ann: She loved it, but wants it to be bigger.

Len: Too many gimmicks.

Scores: 8-8-9-9=34 out of 40

Round 2:

Celebrity: James Van Der Beek

Claim to Fame: Dawson’s Creek

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Jazz

Song: Bye, Bye, Bye from NSYNC

Sammi: That was so much fun and a great way to prove he is here to stay.

Len: He complained about the aggression.

Joey: He thinks it was amazing.

Bruno: He enjoyed it.

Carrie Ann: He always gives 300%.

Scores: 9-8-10-9=36 out of 40

Celebrity: Hannah Brown

Claim to Fame: Reigning Bachelorette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Tango

Song: Boy to Love by BTS

Sammi: She may have been frustrated with this dance, but there was no way to know with that dance! WOW.

Joey: Best dances of the night.

Bruno: It was a pleasure to watch.

Carrie Ann: She brought her A game.

Len: A bit loose, but well done.

Score: 10-9-10-10=39 out of 40

Celebrity: Sean Spicer

Claim to Fame: Former White House Press Secretary

Pro: Lindsay Arnold (Jenna Johnson substituting)

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Story of My Life from One Direction

Sammi: It might be his last dance, but he really proved he is a hard worker and dedicated to the show. That was beautiful and so sweet.

Bruno: He presented it well, but it was sloppy.

Carrie Ann: He tried, but lost it.

Len: It flowed, splatted, flowed and stopped.

Joey: He gives 110% and keeps going. He also loves his journey.

Scores: 6-6-6-6=24 out of 40

Contestant: Lauren Alaina

Claim to Fame: American Idol/Country singer

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Rumba

Song: I Want It That Way by BSB

Sammi: I loved how AJ visited her. The dance was sensual without being over the top and elegant. She really hit her stride with this dance.

Carrie Ann: She loves her growth and confidence.

Len: He liked it very much.

Joey: He jokes about the song choice, but thinks the dance was amazing.

Bruno: LAUREN DELIVERS.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=out 36 of 40

Contestant: Kel Mitchell

Claim to Fame: All That/Kenyan and Kel

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: I’ll Make Love To You by Boyz II Men

Sammi: It was like a prom dance at the end of a teen rom com…..so perfect and beautiful.

(Missed the judges’ comments)

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Ally Brooke

Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Jazz

Song: Step by Step by NKOTB

Sammi: YES!!! She nailed it again. I personally could have done without the extra acting and extra dancers, but overall it was a fun routine.

Joey: She did amazing!

Bruno: She was just like Paula Abdul.

Carrie Ann: It was amazing!

Len: Her personality reflected in the dance.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Results: Ally and Sasha, Kel and Witney, James and Emma and Hannah and Alan are in the semi finals, leaving Lauren and Glen and Sean and Lindsay/Jenna in the bottom two.

Carrie Ann saves Lauren and Gleb.

Bruno saves Lauren and Gleb.

Sean and Lindsay/Jenna are eliminated. I do have to say that he did work hard and was entertaining and was a good sport.

More next week, stay tuned.