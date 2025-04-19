Aliens Uncovered Observe and Report 2 Sneak Peek

Breaking Glass Pictures proudly announces the North American release of the investigative documentary Aliens Uncovered: Observe & Report 2, releasing on May 20, 2025. Directed by Clive Christopher, the film continues the quest for extraterrestrial truth with a new chapter of eye-opening discoveries.

Part of the expansive Aliens Uncovered investigative journey, this film marks #18 in a 20-part series exploring unexplained aerial phenomena and government secrecy.

Synopsis:

A dedicated UFO investigative team embarks on a groundbreaking journey to uncover the truth behind a series of enigmatic sightings in the foothills of Phoenix. With a reputation for thorough investigations, the team leverages cutting-edge technology to piece together compelling evidence. Their findings challenge preconceived notions about extraterrestrial visitation, suggesting that some incidents may have earthly explanations, while others hint at secrets yet to be unveiled. As they prepare to share their findings, the team grapples with the implications of their discoveries, forcing them to confront the question: Are we truly alone, or has the truth been obscured for too long? With a mix of excitement and trepidation, they set the stage for a transformative moment in Arizona’s history of UFO research, inviting the public to reconsider what lies beyond the stars.

Returning with on-screen appearances are Clive Christopher, Dan Starkey, and Kris Donald, who bring an authentic voice and investigative depth to the narrative. The film is a compelling blend of mystery, history, and modern-day exploration—designed to captivate both skeptics and believers alike.