TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People News

TIME reveals the 2025 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The issue has five worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor and producer Demi Moore, artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, former tennis player and entrepreneur Serena Williams, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, and co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis.

The TIME100 list includes pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The 22nd annual list features Shonda Rhimes on Ted Sarandos, Will Ferrell on Lorne Michaels, Aly Raisman on Simone Biles, Michelle Yeoh on Jon M. Chu, Gloria Steinem on Gisèle Pelicot, Noah Kahan on Hozier, Amy Poehler on Rashida Jones, Derek Jeter on Jalen Hurts, Chris Evans on Scarlett Johansson, Hoda Kotb on Snoop Dogg, Jorge Ramos on Claudia Sheinbaum, Patti LuPone on Nicole Scherzinger, Chris Hemsworth on Ed Sheeran, Ryan Murphy on Demi Moore, Elliot Page on Raquel Willis, Ali Wong on Nikki Glaser, Diane Sawyer on David Muir, Lily Collins on Rosé, Keke Palmer on Kwame Onwuachi, Regina King on Danielle Deadwyler, Ted Danson on Kristen Bell, Becky G on Willy Chavarria, Baz Luhrmann on Miuccia Prada, Reese Witherspoon on Amy Griffin, and more.

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: “The 2025 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people recognizes the leaders shaping the world today and defining its future. We look forward to bringing together the newest members of this extraordinary community at the annual TIME100 Summit and TIME100 Gala with our incredible partners.”

Of the 2025 TIME100 list, TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs writes in his letter to readers, “TIME’s founders knew that focusing on the individuals who are transforming the world is the best way to help readers understand it. That belief animates much of what we do at TIME…What does the 2025 TIME100 tell us about the forces shaping our lives? It includes six members of the Trump Administration… 16 corporate CEOs, a record, and a sign of the emergence of a class of business leaders who are filling a leadership void…nine leaders who are fighting for justice, equality, and democracy, at a moment when the rights of so many are at stake. Members of the list come from 32 countries…Whatever change comes, we think the 2025 TIME100 will lead it.”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2025 TIME100:

Women on this year’s list include Simone Biles, Scarlett Johansson, Serena Williams, Kristen Bell, Rashida Jones, Blake Lively, Nikki Glaser, Bobbi Brown, Sandra Díaz, Wendy Freedman, Reshma Kewalramani, Ismahane Elouafi, Fatou Baldeh, Julie Burkhart, Noa Argamani, Bonnie Y Chan, Lisa Su, and others.

The list features world leaders and U.S. political figures including Donald Trump, Elon Musk, J.D. Vance, Claudia Sheinbaum, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Javier Milei, Keir Starmer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., María Corina Machado, Friedrich Merz, Duma Boko, Teresa Ribera, Howard Lutnick, Russell Vought, Ahmed al-Sharaa, Lee Jae-myung, Muhammad Yunus, and more.

Over a dozen entertainers are featured on this year’s list, including Scarlett Johansson, Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran, Kristen Bell, Adrien Brody, Blake Lively, Rosé, Nicole Scherzinger, Jon M. Chu, Danielle Deadwyler, Demi Moore, Lorne Michaels, Nikki Glaser, Adam Scott, Kristen Wiig, Diego Luna, Daniel Dae Kim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Mohammad Rasoulof, Hozier, Myles Smith, Yoshiki, and more.

Athletes on this year’s list include Simone Biles, Serena Williams, Breanna Stewart, Jalen Hurts, Léon Marchand andNapheesa Collier.

Fashion, visual and literary arts icons featured include Miuccia Prada, Yoshitomo Nara, Mickalene Thomas, Annabelle Selldorf, Ma Yansong, Willy Chavarria, Percival Everett, Amy Griffin, Miranda July, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kwame Onwuachi, Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, and more, as well as media figures including David Muir, Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan.

Business, technology and innovation leaders featured include Mark Zuckerberg, Ted Sarandos, Larry Fink, Alex Karp, Andrew Forrest, Doug McMillon, Ed Bastian, Lisa Su, Bobbi Brown, Bonnie Y Chan, Reshma Kewalramani, Dario Amodei, Tim Cadogan, Mo Abudu, Stephen J. Squeri, Liang Wenfeng, and more.

Donald Trump is on the list for the seventh time, more than any other person on the list this year. Other repeats include Elon Musk (six), Mark Zuckerberg (five), Serena Williams (three), Lorne Michaels (three), Simone Biles (three), Kristen Wiig (two), Ed Sheeran (two), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (two), Demis Hassabis (two), Scarlett Johansson (two), Megyn Kelly (two), Blake Lively (two), Javier Milei (two), Miuccia Prada (two), Joe Rogan (two) and Ted Sarandos (two).

Olympic swimmer Léon Marchand, 22 years old, is the youngest person on this year’s list. The oldest person on this year’s list is Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus, who is 84 years old.

Other notable tribute writers include Hillary Rodham Clinton, Bill Gates, Alicia Keys, Malala Yousafzai, Shaboozey, Stella McCartney, Alex Morgan, Idris Elba, Lara Trump, Summer McIntosh, Marco Rubio, Ashton Kutcher, Charlamagne tha God, and more.

THE 2025 TIME100 SUMMIT AND GALA:

TIME will convene the 2025 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people in New York City at the TIME100 Summit on April 23 and the TIME100 Gala on April 24, which will air as a primetime television special on May 4 on ABC.

The fifth-annual TIME100 Summit will feature leaders from the global TIME community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the daylong event include: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and founder of As ever; actor and producer Demi Moore; co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos; actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds; comedian Nikki Glaser; co-founder and CEO of Google Deepmind Demis Hassabis; director-general of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; chair of the advisory board of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the chair of the Human Rights Foundation Yulia Navalnaya; founder, CIO mentor and member of the Bridgewater Board Raymond T. Dalio; president and CEO of Exelon Calvin Butler; former CEO and chairman of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi; U.S. Senator for New York Kirsten Gillibrand; former director of the National Institutes of Health Monica Bertagnolli; chief strategy officer of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Dr. Anaeze C. Offodile II; AI scholar and professor at the University of Southern California Kate Crawford; actor and co-founder of Climate Basecamp Rainn Wilson; founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice Catherine Coleman Flowers, and more.

The 2025 TIME100 Summit is presented by premier partner Booking.com, signature partners Circle, Diriyah Company, Prudential Financial, Inc., and Toyota, and supporting partners Absolut, Amazon, Pfizer, and XPRIZE.

The 19th annual TIME100 Gala will be hosted by artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, and feature performances by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and singer-songwriter Myles Smith. The event will also feature the presentation of a TIME Impact Award to Olympic gymnast and advocate Simone Biles, as well as special remarks from members of this year’s list including actor Blake Lively, former tennis player and entrepreneur Serena Wiliams, actor Kristen Bell, and CEO of CAMFED Angelina Murimirwa, as well as TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs, and more.

The 2025 TIME100 Gala is presented by premier partner Booking.com, official timepiece Rolex, signature partners Circle, Diriyah Company, Prudential Financial, Inc., and Toyota, and supporting partners Absolut, Amazon, Pfizer, and XPRIZE.

“TIME100” PRIMETIME TELEVISION SPECIAL ON ABC:

For the sixth year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will present the 2025 “TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People” primetime television special bringing viewers inside the 19th annual TIME100 Gala, airing Sunday, May 4 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, which will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The “TIME100” television special will be created by TIME Studios, the Emmy® Award-winning television and film division of TIME, produced in partnership with P&G.

