Actor Jerry Stiller Dead at 92

October 14, 2025 Sammi Turano TV News 0

Originally posted on May 11, 2020 @ 10:34 am

Sad news for Hollywood today. Actor Jerry Stiller, best known for his comedic roles in television and movies, has died. He was 92 years old.

His son,  actor Ben Stiller, announced the news on Twitter earlier today.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

The iconic actor, known for his short, yet commanding stature, mustache and red hair, was seen in several hit shows, including King of Queens as Arthur and Seinfeld and Mr. Constanza. He also appeared in movies such as Zoolander and On The Line, with son Ben and Lance Bass, respectively.

TVGrapevine sends their condolences to his loved ones during this time.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Will and Grace Actress Shelley Morrison Dead at 83
  2. Jerry Seinfeld Pays Tribute to Jerry Stiller
  3. TBS to Honor Jerry Stiller with Seinfeld Marathon
  4. Iconic Actress Cicely Tyson Dead at 96
See also  BUZZR Honors Bob Barker
About Sammi Turano 7412 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*