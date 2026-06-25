TBS to Honor Jerry Stiller with Seinfeld Marathon

The linear schedule is below.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

4:00 PM ET / PT – “The Cigar Store Indian”

Jerry’s gift to Elaine offends Elaine’s friend.

4:30 PM ET / PT – “The Chinese Woman”

George’s crossed phone lines acquaint the gang with a woman who isn’t what she seems.

5:00 PM ET / PT – “The Doorman”

A doorman tries to cause trouble for Jerry. Kramer develops a male undergarment.

5:30 PM ET / PT – “The Fusilli Jerry”

A mechanic pal uses Jerry’s romantic techniques on Elaine.

6:00 PM ET / PT – “The Rye”

George’s and Susan’s parents have dinner together for the first time.

6:30 PM ET / PT – “The Caddy”

Kramer befriends a caddy who helps him improve his golf game.

7:00 PM ET / PT – “The Shower Head”

Jerry jokes about his uncle on television. Elaine fails a drug test.

7:30 PM ET / PT – “The Fatigues”

Jerry’s new girlfriend has a mentor; Elaine must fire a troubled employee.

8:00 PM ET / PT – “The Serenity Now”

Jerry’s new girlfriend encourages him to express his emotions.

8:30 PM ET / PT – “The Strike”

George’s father invents a new holiday; Kramer returns to work at the bagel shop.