2020 Olympics in Tokyo Postponed

Update: The Olympics will now take place in 2021!

The 2020 Olympics, which were set to take place in Tokyo this summer, have been postponed in light of the COVID-19 epidemic.

International’s Olympic Committee member Dick Pound made the official announcement.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a statement. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know, ” he continued.
It’s unknown if and when officials will reschedule the games.
“We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” Pound concluded.

Story developing…..

