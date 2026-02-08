Lindsey Vonn in Stable Condition After Olympic Injury

Update: We learned that Lindsey suffered a broken leg as a result of her fall.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is in stable condition after sustaining an injury during the 2026 Olympic Games, TVGrapevine had learned.

The three-time medalist, who was competing in the women’s downhill on the 2,572-meter Olympia Delle Tofane course, clipped one of the course’s gates with her right shoulder shortly into her run. This sent her spinning over a jump, twisting helplessly over her skis.

Lindsey remained in the snow, crying out in pain until she was airlifted to a hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

The event was postponed for several minutes following her accident.

Lindsey was prepared for her comeback after coming out of retirement. Despite having an injury shortly before the Olympic games began, she was determined to prove she was back and better than ever.

This is a developing story….