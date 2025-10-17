Can You Hear Us Now? Airs Tonight on NBC Platforms

TUNE IN ALERT!

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET for Can You Hear Us Now? – a virtual discussion, presented by NBC News NOW and NBCBLK on race in America amidst the protests, riots and civil unrest across the country. The special will stream at 8 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW and Peacock and is also available on NBC LX on broadcast, cable and OTT platforms.

MSNBC correspondent and host of the NBC News podcast, Into America, Trymaine Lee will moderate the discussions on race, what being black in America means today, the experiences that shape and fuel the pain and anguish playing out in protests across the country and how America can help heal the divide.

Guests include Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, actor Don Cheadle, activist and co-Founder of Campaign Zero Brittany Packnett Cunningham and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Watch tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW, Peacock, NBCNews.com, NBC LX and on NBC News’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. Follow along on Twitter with the hashtag #CanYouHearUsNow.