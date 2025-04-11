What to Watch: One to One John and Yoko

Directed by KEVIN MACDONALD

Produced by PETER WORSLEY

Edited & Co-directed by SAM RICE-EDWARDS

Producers: KEVIN MACDONALD, ALICE WEBB

Executive Producers: MARC ROBINSON, DAVID JOSEPH , STEVE CONDIE, BRAD PITT, DEDE GARDNER,

JEREMY KLEINER

Music Producer: SEAN ONO LENNON

Run Time: 100 minutes

Synopsis:

On August 30, 1972, in New York City, John Lennon played his only full-length show after leaving The Beatles, the One to One benefit concert at Madison Square Garden, a rollicking, dazzling performance from him and Yoko Ono. Oscar®️-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald’s riveting documentary takes that legendary musical event and uses it as the starting point to explore eighteen defining months in the lives of John and Yoko. By 1971 the couple was newly arrived in the United States— living in a tiny apartment in Greenwich Village and watching a huge amount of American television. The film uses a riotous mélange of American TV to conjure the era through what the two would have been seeing on the screen: the Vietnam War, The Price is Right, Nixon, Coca-Cola ads, Cronkite, The Waltons. As they experience a year of love and transformation in the US, John and Yoko begin to change their approach to protest — ultimately leading to the One to One concert, which was inspired by a Geraldo Rivera exposé they watched on TV. Filmed in a meticulously faithful reproduction of the NYC apartment the duo shared, ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO offers a bold new take on a seminal time in the lives of two of history’s most influential artists.