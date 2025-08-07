What to Watch: Born Evil





Featuring a deep dive into the actions of Hadden Clark, a lesser-known serial killer, BORN EVIL explores his life and crimes. Anchored in exclusive access to Clark himself through private, recorded conversations initiated and conducted by Michael Bay, BORN EVIL: THE SERIAL KILLER AND THE SAVIOR showcases a chilling portrait of one of the most terrifying serial killers in recent decades.

The docuseries, which will also be available to stream on Max, offers insight into Clark’s traumatic childhood, a violent family history, and unpacks the many unsolved cold cases linked to his prison confessions. Explosive interviews with key individuals are also layered throughout, with Hadden’s brother Geoff Clark going on the record and then, most jarring, the recipient of Clark’s confessions, his former cellmate Jack Truitt whom Clark believed to be ‘Jesus’ and his personal savior.

BORN EVIL: THE SERIAL KILLER AND THE SAVIOR is produced by Range Studios with Bay Films and Ladder Truck 33 for Investigation Discovery. Michael Bay is executive producer on the series.

