NSYNC’s Lance Bass Discusses Boy Band Con with TVGrapevine

Any girl who grew up in the nineties knows the name Lance Bass and probably had posters of him and his band members from *NSYNC in their bedrooms. (myself included!) He went on to become a movie star, producer, author and everything in between. In short, he is the jack (Lance?) of all trades.

Now he is working on a brand new documentary that sheds light on the darker side of the boy band phenomenon. Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, goes in depth about the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman,who was the man behind music acts such as Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Innosense and Aaron Carter. However, there was a darker side to Lou, one that led to his eventual fall from grace. While he seemed to be the supportive man behind the band, in reality, he was involved in one of the biggest Ponzi schemes of all time, causing massive anger and feelings of betrayal for those involved. It also briefly gets into other allegations Pearlman faced, as well as how he became who he was.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Lance discussed the documentary, saying that it was a long time coming. However, he says that up until now, the timing wasn’t right to tell the story. When he was ready to tell the story, he partnered with director Aaron Kunkel and several musicians who worked with Pearlman in the past, including Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town), Nikki Deloach (Innosense) and AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys). Each one has their own story to tell and you are going to want to tune in to hear how Pearlman’s actions impacted their lives. Lance also included his mother in the documentary. The reasoning behind this is because he wanted to show how everyone, not just the stars were impacted by Pearlman’s actions.

The biggest thing Lance wanted to accomplish with this film was to make sure it wasn’t salacious or scandalous. He wanted to get the story out there, but wanted to make sure they showed all sides, including talking to people from Pearlman’s childhood. Lance says that this gave him a good insight on Pearlman’s life and why he ended up the way he did. He got to see the guy who wanted so badly to impress people that he would try too hard and lie so much that he actually ended up believing his own lies. He thinks these interviews are particularly revealing and that we will learn a lot more about him and his early life.

While there are no plans to make a follow up movie, Lance says there is a lot more to tell and more people who are now interested in telling their story. He revealed that some people were hesitant, but once they saw the finished product they became more interested in sharing their own stories. Will he change his mind in the future? Only time will tell.

So what is next for Lance? Now that Boy Band Con is getting ready to premiere, he is hard at work on other projects. The first is an environmental movie he is planning with Aaron Carter and the second is a movie based on the real life experience of several college girls who went on The Price is Right to win money and follow the band while they were on tour. Both movies are in their early stages, but we will have more information as it becomes available.

Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman story is a YouTube Original, Pilgrim Media Group and Lance Bass Productions film.